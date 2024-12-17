MP Ardwell Irion Supports PJIA Employees’ Concerns Over Hiring Process Consistency

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — As a Member of Parliament of St. Maarten, I acknowledge and validate the concerns raised by the employees of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) regarding the recruitment process for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position. Their frustrations are understandable given the clear inconsistencies in the airport’s hiring practices.

Currently, the vacancy for the Chief Operations Officer (COO) position is being conducted internally, prioritizing qualified local candidates for the role. While I take no personal issue with the selection of the COO or CEO, the differing approaches to these two key positions raise significant questions. If the COO recruitment process can prioritize local talent, why was the same opportunity not extended for the CEO position?

This inconsistency exposes a fundamental flaw in PJIA’s recruitment process. Employees are right to point out this discrepancy. A similar situation occurred during my tenure as Minister of Finance when we pushed for local candidates to be considered for Chief Financial Officer (CFO) roles. At the time, arguments were made that local professionals lacked the necessary qualifications and required further training. However, one of those same individuals went on to become CEO of a government-owned company, proving that when given the opportunity, local talent can and will excel.

I am also calling for accountability from the government to ensure the Supervisory Board of PJIA remains consistent in its hiring processes. There must be clarity and transparency in explaining why some key executive positions are filled internally while others are opened to external candidates. The government has a responsibility to hold the Supervisory Board accountable for ensuring fair, consistent, and justifiable recruitment practices. Anything less only erodes trust among employees and the public.

The inconsistency in PJIA’s hiring procedures not only fuels frustration and distrust but also undermines confidence in the leadership of one of St. Maarten’s most critical institutions. Employees’ concerns are both legitimate and justified.

Moving forward, I urge those responsible for recruitment at PJIA to reassess their approach and ensure that hiring processes are not only transparent and fair but also consistent across all executive-level positions. As St. Maarten’s gateway to the world, PJIA must set the standard for recognizing and fostering local talent while maintaining integrity and accountability.