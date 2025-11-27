Rémy-de-Haenen Airport gears up for Holiday Season rush with record traffic

From our Correspondent in St. Barths

Saint-Barthélemy’s Rémy-de-Haenen Airport is preparing for one of its busiest periods of the year as the Holiday Season officially begins on Thursday with Thanksgiving. Managing Director Fabrice Danet said the airport saw record-breaking traffic last year, with more than a dozen days exceeding 200 aircraft movements—including a peak of 303 before year’s end. He and his team are ready for similar momentum this season.

“It is always fascinating to watch how traffic builds from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve,” said Danet, who noted that the number of days topping 200 movements more than doubled last year.

Rémy-de-Haenen Airport processes over 40,000 aircraft movements annually, supports around 40 operating companies, and employs 200 staff. Despite its modest footprint, the airport has significant economic influence due to the high purchasing power of its passengers, generating substantial direct and indirect benefits for the island.

Even with the seasonal surge, Danet said there are no plans to extend the runway—an expansion that would require land reclamation similar to proposals for Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) in St. Maarten. The island intends to preserve the character and scale of its iconic airport. “We aim to maintain the quality of our clientele,” he said.

Danet emphasized that St. Barths is not designed to function as a regional hub. “We are extremely constrained by our environment—the sea at one end of the runway and steep hills at the other—creating real challenges for pilots and crews,” he said. “Our priority is striking a balance between traffic volumes and the island’s business climate.”

Rather than expansion, the airport focuses on efficiency. “One area we can continue improving is coordination between airlines and air traffic control,” Danet said.

Because large commercial aircraft cannot land at Rémy-de-Haenen Airport, Saint-Barthélemy relies on strong partnerships with major airlines and nearby hubs. Long-haul carriers including Air France, American Airlines, and Delta deliver passengers to gateway airports such as PJIA, San Juan, and Antigua. From there, travelers connect on smaller aircraft operated by regional carriers trained and certified for St. Barths’ challenging approach.

The system is mutually beneficial: major airlines can offer access to an exclusive destination they cannot serve directly; regional carriers receive a steady flow of high-value passengers; and the island maintains controlled, high-quality traffic suited to its infrastructure.

While the system works well, Danet noted that further refinement of slot management—especially during peak holiday weeks—could help smooth traffic flow and improve connections for passengers arriving from international flights.

The airport has only 14 parking positions for commercial aircraft, including cargo operators such as DHL. Most are used strictly for short offloading and loading, with very few aircraft staying overnight.

There are no nighttime commercial operations. After sunset, the runway is reserved exclusively for medical evacuations and emergency flights. “It also protects the island from nighttime noise,” Danet said. “But more importantly, given the difficulty of our approach, nighttime landings would require major lighting installations on the runway and surrounding hills. We simply do not want to take that risk.”

Only highly qualified pilots and crews are authorized to operate into St. Barths, and each endorsement is valid for just six months. “If you haven’t landed here within six months, you must retrain,” Danet said. “That includes both ground operations and flight training.”

Danet welcomed recent aviation investments across the Eastern Caribbean. “This is very positive,” he said. “Historically, PJIA has been our main hub, but it is extremely busy. The improvements in Anguilla, St. Kitts, and Antigua help ease pressure, especially for business jets headed here. Those islands benefit from landing fees, parking, fuel sales, and crew accommodations, while our clientele gains more options.”

Despite these alternatives, St. Barths remains the region’s premier destination for private aviation. “I’m sure Anguilla does very well during the Holiday Season, but the reality is that about 90 percent of private jets are coming to St. Barths,” Danet said.

New firefighting infrastructure

Rémy-de-Haenen Airport maintains its own fire station, and the island inaugurated a major new facility for the Service Territorial d’Incendie et de Secours (STIS) on January 10, 2025. The modern center spans approximately 2,800 m² and houses around 15 professional firefighters and 45 volunteers. A high-tech Centre Opérationnel Territorial (COT) on the first floor coordinates major crisis responses, such as cyclones, strengthening the island’s overall resilience. The facility also includes a real-fire simulator, enabling firefighters to train in lifelike conditions.

“STIS is involved in the airport’s rescue plan,” Danet said. “Everyone knows exactly what they have to do. The airport and STIS firefighters hold different qualifications, but the teams complement one another. In the case of an aircraft accident, we activate a rescue plan that is fully coordinated. They are trained to reach the site within two minutes.”

All airport firefighters also serve as volunteers at the STIS center. “They train together,” Danet said. “But for STIS firefighters to operate at the airport, they must undergo two weeks of specialized training in France, followed by technical and physical training at the airport every three months—and they must renew the training in France every three years. This is required by our Civil Aviation Authority.”

Future developments

Looking ahead, Danet sees significant potential for electric e-VTOLs to shape the future of aviation. Recent milestones, including historic flights, highlight their emerging role and the exciting possibilities they bring to the industry. For Saint-Barthélemy, the airport’s managing director anticipates that some adjustments may be needed to accommodate this new mode of transport. “The capacity for overnight stays on the island is limited, and I can envision a future where workers are flown in from nearby islands by electric e-VTOL,” Danet said. “We will need to adapt the airport to support this innovation as it becomes a reality.” He added that such a solution could also make it possible to transport delayed passengers beyond the airport’s closing time to a dedicated reception platform.

Erwin E Dormoy

