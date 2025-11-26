Commodore Suites joins Best Western’s SureStay Collection

By Tom Clifford

With so many ships in dock, the roads were busier than usual. I had to be in Simpson Bay by 10am. Past nine, the clock was ticking. My driver and I were stuck in traffic. She had a solution, she volunteered, and then, before I could reply, detoured by negotiating a warren of narrow back streets.

“Where in Simpson Bay?’’ she inquired.

“Welfare Road” I said, hanging on to my seatbelt.

“It’s a big road,’’ she said.

“Hold on. It’s Commodore Suites.’’

“Ah, why didn’t you tell me. Everyone knows where they are.’’

Just a few minutes later, she announced we had arrived. I was physically, at least, unscathed.

Commodore Suites is an all-suite boutique hotel in Simpson Bay. With 28 deluxe suites, a rooftop jacuzzi and a health cafe, it is a stone’s throw from Kim Sha Beach.

The event it was hosting was to announce an official partnership with SureStay Collection by Best Western.

At the foot of the stairs leading up to the event, Connis Vanterpool was ushering in guests with the soothing sound of an alto-sax.

“I have been playing for 30 years,’’ he said. “The instrument is like a good friend. Treat it well, it will repay you.’’

Though just past 10 in the morning, the tinkling of champagne glasses was providing a soothing accompaniment to Vanterpool’s music. Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten told those attending that Commodore Suites’ announcement showed the island was a “destination worth investing in.’’

It was also, she added, a strategic boost with a brand name ideally located on one of the busiest corridors on the island.

The benefits will be felt by many, she stressed, including “taxi drivers, shops, restaurants and businesses that power the economy.’’

Commodore Suites’ managing director Ralph Hellebrand in his address to the guests recalled the hotel’s humble beginnings. “When we opened first in 2015 we had four rooms. I remember distributing flyers to people at the nearby Heineken regatta.’’

It worked as those four rooms were immediately snapped up, he recalled.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, who was unable to attend due to official engagements elsewhere, wrote a letter to the event that was read out. He offered his heartfelt congratulations to Commodore Suites and said the venture with SureStay Collection by Best Western was a combination of local vision and global partnership.

Speaking after the official event Hellebrand said this was a good deal for Commodore Suites.

“We have a local identity that can be tapped in to the global presence of SureStay Collection by Best Western,’’ he said.

“We cater to short stay customers, that might just be for one day, to long stay customers. They may stay for months.’’

