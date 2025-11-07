Cruise Ships In But No Tourist Spending

By Tom Clifford

It should be a matter of plain sailing. Cruise ships are in port. Shops are offering their wares to the passengers along Front Street in Philipsburg. But the cash tills, or their equivalent in the electronic age, are not jingling.

“The November shopping season is just beginning,’’ says Miguel from La Casa del Habano, a cigar shop located on Cyrus Wathey Square between Boardwalk and Front Street.

After an admittedly slow start he is confident ‘’it will get better.’’

The shop, with two shifts, is open from 10am to 11pm. ‘’It’s generally tourists in the day and local people at night. Of course we get a lot of Americans who come in to sample and buy Cuban cigars.’’

The water taxis ferrying passengers back to the ships were doing a brisk trade by around 3.30 pm. The Cariloha del Sol, a clothing retailer was well located as one of the last stores to tempt the passengers before they took the journey back to their ship.

The staff, Jalu, Sue and Simy were ready to serve.

‘’The Boardwalk is a good location as passengers can see their ship and the beach,’’ Jalu says. “We are usually open from 9-5 but if the ship is sailing later we can stay open for passengers.’’

The staff at Kay’s Fine Jewelry requested anonymity but agreed that November so far had been slow.

But one member of staff raised an interesting point.

“More should be done by the government to advertise on the ships the bargains on offer here to publicize the value of shopping. Few passengers know what can be bought here.’’ If they had prior knowledge, he said, they would be better prepared to spend their money.

Joe’s Jewelry on Front Street has been in business for 45 years and knows a thing or two about attracting customers.

Tony, its manager, was adamant that business could better reflect the fact that with four cruise ships in, and about 20,000 passengers visiting, trade could be more significant.

It was a similar tale in Front Street’s Jewelry Boutique. “Business not good,’’ said Joe, a salesperson, from behind the counter.

In the fine jewelry store Zhaveri, also on Front Street, the manager Kelly said: “It’s pretty obvious, there is no foot traffic.’’ He believes a possible reason may be that the ships are organizing tours for their passengers that means they visit other destinations on the island.

Deniz, manager at Front Street’s Leather World, said various factors came in to play when explaining the drop in customers.

“Maybe the elderly, the key passenger age group, are reluctant to travel since Covid. There have also been hotel closures which haven’t helped.’’

Deniz also mentioned that the spending power of visitors may be declining as passengers are opting for bargain cruises and do not want to spend money on shore.

“And of course, shopping habits have changed,’’ he added. “People purchase goods online more than before.’’ And there is also the cost of living, he adds, which means fewer dollars or euros in passengers’ pockets.

