StMaartenNews.com Welcomes Veteran Foreign Correspondent Tom Clifford to Its Editorial Team

Philipsburg, St. Maarten — November 6, 2026

StMaartenNews.com is proud to announce the addition of seasoned international journalist Tom Clifford to its editorial team as reporter, writer, and columnist. With over four decades of experience covering some of the most defining events in modern history, Clifford brings a world-class perspective to St. Maarten’s leading online news platform.

Tom Clifford’s distinguished career has taken him across continents and through historic turning points. He has reported on the fall of Ferdinand Marcos in the Philippines, the Gulf War, post-apartheid South Africa, the Hong Kong handover, the US invasion of Iraq, and the rise of China. His bylines have appeared in major international publications such as The Irish Times, The Star (South Africa), South China Morning Post, Gulf News, The Independent, The Irish Independent, and The Japan Times, among others.

Having most recently resided in Hong Kong before returning to Ireland and now settling in Saint Martin, Tom joins StMaartenNews.com with a mission to explore and report on the issues that shape daily life in the Caribbean. From insightful interviews and human-interest features to thought-provoking commentary, his work will shine a global light on St. Maarten’s local stories.

“I’m delighted to join StMaartenNews.com,” Clifford said. “Every community, no matter its size, has stories that connect it to the wider world. St. Maarten’s people, culture, and challenges offer a rich tapestry for any journalist who values context and perspective.”

Publisher and Managing Editor Terrance Rey welcomed Clifford’s arrival as “a major boost for independent journalism in St. Maarten.” Rey added, “Tom’s vast international experience and his keen sense of storytelling will elevate the depth and quality of our reporting. We’re excited to have his voice on our platform.”

Readers can look forward to Tom’s regular columns, news features, and on-the-ground reports as he brings his trademark insight and curiosity to the island’s evolving narrative.

Visit www.StMaartenNews.com to read Tom Clifford’s latest stories and follow his ongoing coverage of life, politics, and people on St. Maarten.

###

