Taxis & Buses

By Tom Clifford

You’d almost feel sorry for the car drivers. The only way to travel on this enchanted island is by….ah…what exactly? To me, they look like vans, but they are referred to as buses and taxis. For the purposes of this admittedly non-science based argument, let’s agree to call them buses.

But regardless of their description, they have common attributes … people who use them have a sense of humor coupled with adventure and are willing to reach out to others. The very act of taking such transport reveals a mindset that is both admirable, compassionate and inquisitive.

Let us consider just a few of their advantages. Their practicality in ferrying large numbers of passengers who might otherwise have to rely on a car helps reduce carbon emissions. They allow passengers a chance to appreciate the scenery and are beneficial to mental health.

In the hectic world we live in this is an important aspect. Passengers can reflect on life in a leisurely manner as they are transferred from one stop to another. Not to mention affordability. There are few areas of human activity that allow you to go so far for so little.

Their drivers have an encyclopedic knowledge of what is going on. Forget James Bond and his missions accomplished by first devouring copious amounts of shaken not stirred Martinis. If you want to know what is going on and, importantly, who is going on, then hop on board and all your questions will be answered. There may be one or two things the passengers may not know such as at what rate is the universe expanding? Or how many Martinis does Bond actually drink? But I, for one, have never experienced a situation where a question was posed to passengers that did not illicit an appreciative and accurate response.

The range of expertise would put any university to shame. Subjects that can be discussed freely and with expertise include who is the most popular politician, the best way to barbecue chicken and advice on divorce settlements. All human life is there. Where else on the planet would such insight be so readily tapped into and shared?

The driver is the master of ceremonies, the ultimate adjudicator. His attitude at the steering wheel must exude a commanding but not intimidating aura. He has to maintain a steady speed, no illiberal use of the brakes. Driving slowly when going downhill while adapting a sense of bemusement when going uphill. Pulling in to pick up more passengers must be executed with humour and authority. The initial greeting to newcomers is vital. After they join the taxi and say hello, a resounding welcome is required by etiquette.

This has to be my last sentence…I have a taxi to catch and things to learn.

