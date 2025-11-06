The Biting Truth About Paradise: Mosquitos!

By Tom Clifford

Some wizened sage said, or should have said, centuries ago that if a man ever doubted his contribution to society he should take heart from the humble mosquito. That a creature so small could have such an impact is something to both admire and feel annoyed by.

That thought came to mind after I applied the anti-scratch ointment for the umpteenth time one recent morning. My leg is beginning to look like a pin cushion. As I write, I am looking out at a view that would inspire artists. The waves lap, as they should, the sand is the right shade of gold, the sky is the required blue. I am actually writing to friends to say that paradise is within my grasp or words along that line.

Of course, what I am not saying is that every now and then I get a buzz in my ear and itch on my leg/arm/elbow/knee/ankle/thigh. But I can’t tell them that. And that is not because I am dishonest. Nor am I trying to make them feel jealous. Paradise comes at a cost and I do not want to disillusion them. They want to come out here themselves. But if I tell them that the creatures are out for their blood then they may have second thoughts. Also, look at the timing. Friends back home in Dublin and London are heading into the winter. Once they get to the other side they may reward themselves with a holiday in the sun out here. If I dishearten them now it will lower their defenses and make them more likely to succumb to the dreaded flu or at least a bad case of the sniffles. And as they sneeze or cough they will blame me for their predicament. And worse, great friendships (our nicknames for each other, Rasher, Slasher, Tasher, Masher and Top Cat suggest a trusted closeness) that survived twelve US presidencies will be dashed upon the rocks by the mosquito.

The trick of course is to outsmart the high-pitched menace by keeping active. A moving body will not easily give up its blood. Walking, cycling, running, swimming, all these activities will lessen the chance of being attacked. Eating, reading and writing, or anything that requires a bottom on a seat should be done under extreme protection.

Precautions can be taken to defeat the dreaded foe. Many infections are spread by day-biting mosquitoes, take particular care with bite avoidance during the day, especially around dawn and dusk. Dengue fever is a risk throughout the year in the Caribbean.

They can drink up to three times their weight in human blood and there are about 3,600 species. Mosquito means little fly in Spanish.

Right now I am a sitting target and it is time to buzz off!

