Z Air’s Embraer 140 Makes Inaugural Landing at SXM, Launching Curaçao–St. Maarten Jet Service

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten – In a significant boost for regional air travel, Z Air’s inaugural Embraer 140 jet flight from Curaçao touched down at St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) on Monday morning, July 14, 2025, greeted by a celebratory water cannon salute. The arriving aircraft marked the start of the airline’s new thrice-weekly service connecting St. Maarten and Curaçao every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday – a route now served by jet aircraft promising faster journey times and enhanced connectivity between the two islands.

Festive Welcome at Princess Juliana Airport

The Embraer 140 jet landed around 11:00 a.m. and taxied under arcs of water sprayed by the airport’s fire brigade – a traditional welcome for inaugural flights. Z Air representatives and local officials were on hand at the tarmac to commemorate the occasion. In a brief ceremony, Z Air’s Vice President of Commercial, Sueyenne Dammerman, presented a scale model of the Embraer 140 to Princess Juliana International Airport Director Michael Cleaver as a symbol of partnership. Passengers and crew disembarking the flight were met with cheers, island music, and congratulations to mark the milestone.

Earlier that morning, a send-off celebration had taken place at Curaçao International Airport (Hato). Curaçao’s Minister of Governance Kimberly Lew-Jen-Tai joined Z Air CEO René Winkel and airport executives in delivering remarks about the importance of the new route. Dignitaries presented Mr. Winkel with a commemorative plaque featuring Curaçao’s iconic Queen Emma Bridge. The departing jet then took off under a festive “Soaring Sirens Salute” – a fanfare of fire truck sirens and water jets wishing the flight a safe journey to St. Maarten.

New Thrice-Weekly Service and Expansion Plans

Monday’s flight inaugurates Z Air’s scheduled Curaçao–St. Maarten service, operating three round-trip flights per week. Flights depart Curaçao at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, arriving at SXM around 9:30 a.m., with return flights at 10:45 a.m.. Friday departures follow an adjusted afternoon schedule. Z Air plans to scale this up to daily service once its second Embraer aircraft enters service.

Z Air CEO René Winkel noted the logistical effort involved in launching this route. “We first focused on certifying the aircraft, training the technical team, and then the pilots and cabin crew. The entire process has taken several months,” he explained. “We are grateful for the support we received from the Curaçao government and especially proud of the hard work the Z Air team has put in over the past months to get everything ready.”

Looking ahead, Z Air intends to expand routes to Medellín, Colombia and beyond as part of its regional growth strategy.

About Z Air: From Island Hopper to Regional Carrier

Z Air, formerly EZ Air, is a Curaçao-based regional airline founded in 2000 by Captain René Winkel. Originally serving the ABC islands and offering medevac and charter flights, the carrier upgraded its fleet over time with Beechcraft 1900D and Saab 340B aircraft. In 2023, it rebranded as Z Air and began its transition into a regional jet operator.

According to the airline, its mission is to provide “safe, affordable, reliable, warmhearted air travel” and enhance connectivity across the Dutch Caribbean and Latin America.

The Embraer 140: A Faster Connection for SXM

The 44-seat Embraer ERJ-140 offers a substantial upgrade from turboprop aircraft. The Curaçao–St. Maarten route now takes just over 1 hour and 15 minutes, compared to more than 2 hours on slower aircraft. Z Air expects the jet’s higher altitude, faster cruising speed, and smoother ride to appeal to both leisure and business travelers.

“We’re talking about nearly an hour of time saved per flight,” said Winkel. “That adds up. Time is money—for us and for our passengers.”

Boost to Regional Connectivity and Competition

Tourism officials and aviation stakeholders praised the new route, noting its potential to increase travel, boost tourism, and strengthen economic ties between Curaçao and St. Maarten. With the exit of JetAir Caribbean from the market in 2022, demand for direct flights had remained high.

Until now, St. Maarten-based Winair was the main carrier on the route, operating propeller planes. Z Air’s entry not only expands seat capacity but introduces jet competition, offering speed and comfort to a growing market segment.

Ticketing and Next Steps

Tickets for the new flights can be booked at the NEW TRAVEL AGENCY at the Obersi/Xerox Building, in Philipsburg, Harbor View, next to SZV. The office is open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and online via www.airsxm.com.

As a second Embraer joins the fleet and new destinations come online, Z Air aims to transform air travel in the region. “This is just the first step of many more to come,” Winkel said.

— End of Article —

###

