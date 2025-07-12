DRC’s High-Tech AXIS Program with Phoenix Capital Sparks St. Maarten Interest

Philipsburg – The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has embarked on a groundbreaking partnership with St. Maarten-based firm Phoenix Capital B.V. to leverage advanced technologies – including drones, blockchain, and tokenization – for sustainable natural resource management. Under the banner of the AXIS National Program, this collaboration aims to promote ethical mining, innovative finance, and community-driven carbon credit systems in the DRC, with a ripple of enthusiasm reaching St. Maarten’s shores.

Advanced Technologies for Sustainable Development in the DRC

At the heart of the DRC’s strategy is the AXIS National Program, a nationwide plan to tokenize strategic natural resources at the community level in an effort to ensure transparency, traceability, and equitable wealth distribution. This includes:

Gold-Backed Digital Currency: The creation of a sovereign digital monetary instrument backed by gold – the Sovereign Gold Reserve Token (SGRT) – recognized as a tangible asset with legal tender status.

Tokenization of Natural Resources: Grassroots assets like ethically mined gold and forest carbon credits are represented as digital tokens on a blockchain, ensuring fair revenue sharing and transparency.

Drones & Blockchain for Traceability: Drone transport systems paired with blockchain-secured ledgers ensure end-to-end visibility and real-time monitoring of gold movements.

A major driver behind these initiatives is the WinstantGold project, powered by Winstant Ltd and Phoenix Capital, which delivers the digital infrastructure for secure payments, traceability, and compliance. This includes:

WinstantPay / MACCPay: Digital payments

WorldKYC: Identity verification

FraudTrack: Anti-fraud protection

TradeEnabler: Resource supply chain tracking

Officials Emphasize Ethical Innovation and Inclusion

Philippe Ngwala Malemba, National Coordinator of the Social Fund of the DRC (FSRDC), led the coordination and working visit to St. Maarten. He emphasized the DRC’s aim to promote innovative financing mechanisms and resource tokenization for community development.

Alain Lemieux, President of Phoenix Capital B.V., stressed the importance of ethical mining, community engagement, and using technology to break the cycle of poverty in underserved regions.

President Félix Tshisekedi of the DRC fully supports the initiative and its mission to improve lives in rural areas through ethical innovation.

In St. Maarten, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina welcomed the delegation and expressed interest in the project, while President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams praised the potential for closer Africa–Caribbean partnerships.

Blueprint for St. Maarten: Social Fund and Twinning Opportunities

Plans are underway to establish a Social Fund for Human Welfare and Biodiversity in St. Maarten, modeled after the DRC’s Social Fund. A proposed twinning program could further foster cooperation, exchange, and implementation of similar technologies and approaches.

Summary Table: DRC Projects and St. Maarten Potential

DRC Project / Initiative Technologies Used Goals and Impact Potential St. Maarten Application AXIS National Program Blockchain, drones, token platforms (MACC, GOLDCONNECT) Tokenize gold and forests; fair wealth-sharing; community inclusion Blockchain-managed Social Fund; tokenized community projects WinstantGold Project Fintech (WinstantPay, WorldKYC, FraudTrack, TradeEnabler) Secure payments, traceability, identity verification Fintech tools for e-Government, social fund transparency, local ID systems Sovereign Gold Reserve Token (SGRT) Blockchain, gold-backing, regulatory tech Stable asset-backed currency; sustainable development via forest carbon credits Asset-backed stablecoins; participation in SGRT/FCRT ecosystem

Feasibility for St. Maarten: An Editorial Outlook

Economic Viability

Tokenization can bring innovative financing options and attract sustainable investment. However, implementation requires careful planning, technology infrastructure, and appropriate backing assets. Without a gold sector, St. Maarten must find creative alternatives for asset-backing, possibly through partnerships or other reserve mechanisms.

Political Will

Initial responses from Prime Minister Mercelina and Parliament President Wescot-Williams suggest encouraging support. However, sustained commitment, legislation, and strategic vision will be required to convert interest into action and ensure alignment with regional regulations.

Community Readiness

Community engagement and education will be key. While St. Maarten has a digitally connected population, blockchain and tokenization are still new concepts to many. Demonstration projects, education campaigns, and pilot initiatives will be crucial to build trust and local participation.

Conclusion

The DRC’s collaboration with Phoenix Capital and the launch of the AXIS Program offer a bold example of how technology, ethics, and community-based development can align. St. Maarten has an opportunity to follow a similar path, but must approach the process with diligence, transparency, and broad-based support.

Reported by the StMaartenNews.com Editorial Desk

