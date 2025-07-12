Launch of the National Program – AXIS: Tokenization of Community Strategic Natural Resources in the Democratic Republic of Congo

PHILIPSBURG — The Social Fund of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FSRDC) and Phoenix Capital B.V., a company based in Sint Maarten, are pleased to announce the official establishment of a strategic collaboration.

This announcement follows the recent working visit to Sint Maarten by Mr. Philippe Ngwala Malemba, National Coordinator of the FSRDC, appointed by Presidential Order.

During his stay, Mr. Ngwala Malemba held a series of high-level meetings with Mr. Alain Lemieux, President of Phoenix Capital B.V., which ultimately led to the finalization and signing of a partnership agreement.

The Social Fund of the Democratic Republic of Congo is a public body placed under the High Authority of the President of the Republic. Among other things, its mission is to promote innovative financing and resource mobilization mechanisms that are likely to contribute to the reconstruction and economic recovery of the DRC through structures for the valuation of assets and securities among grassroots communities, including platforms for facilitating the exchange of value.

Although several agreements have already been signed between Phoenix Capital, the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the FSRDC, the main objective of this visit was to conclude and formalize the financing mechanisms for community and social initiatives carried out by Phoenix Capital in support of cooperatives and local communities.

One of the significant advances is the introduction of the financing mechanism via the WinstantGold project, which supports the sovereign tokenization of ethical gold and forest carbon through the Sovereign Gold Reserve Token (SGRT) combined with the Forest Carbon Reserve Token (FCRT).

The SGRT represents an innovative step forward in terms of economic sovereignty, combining transparency and traceability in the management of natural resources. This cutting-edge project leverages advanced technologies, including digital finance, digital platforms, cybersecurity, and blockchain. These tools will enable better governance of mining flows while addressing current economic challenges.

The parties are proud to announce the official adoption of the Sovereign Gold Reserve Token (SGRT), a gold-backed sovereign monetary instrument recognized as a tangible legal tender asset. Its introduction will strengthen investment security and economic autonomy, thus becoming a lever for strategic development.

By directly involving the State in the issuance process, the DRC is committed to guaranteeing the traceability and compliance of transactions, bringing undeniable legitimacy to national and international investors.

The WinstantGold project, governed by the AXIS National Program for the Tokenization of Strategic Natural Resources from grassroots Communities, is implemented through a partnership between the FSRDC and Phoenix Capital. The latter’s mission is to manage tokenization via the SGRT-ICO (Initial Coin Offering), whose technological implementation and marketing are entrusted to Winstant Ltd, a company specializing in digital platforms, including WorldKYC, FraudTrack, and MACC Pay.

The AXIS Program

A – Assets: Gold, carbon credits, and other natural resources

X – Exchange: Fair exchange based on the blockchain, transferable and digitalized

I – Integrity & Social Impact: Community Engagement, Trust, Transparency, and Legitimacy

S – Sovereignty: State support, legal tender, official support

The SGRT-ICO will play a crucial role in achieving the FSRDC’s objectives, attracting investment and introducing innovative technologies in key sectors, including forestry, artisanal mining, fintech, education, and social development. The primary aim is to substantially enhance working and living conditions in Congolese rural communities, particularly in areas where education and public services are inadequate or nonexistent.

The creation of the FSRDC embodies a commitment made by His Excellency Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, to the well-being of the population in rural communities, living mainly from subsistence agriculture and artisanal mining, often under precarious and unsustainable conditions. These practices pose significant health, environmental, and social risks.

Recognizing this, Phoenix Capital and the FSRDC have been working for the past three years to develop concrete initiatives to address this situation. The two parties reaffirm their commitment to breaking this vicious circle and implementing rehabilitation and sustainable development actions.

Under the leadership of Mr. Alain Lemieux, Phoenix Capital has designed two high-impact flagship initiatives, in collaboration with regional, provincial, and national authorities:

The MACCC Initiative aims to restore forests and preserve biodiversity while combating poverty in rural peri-forest areas by promoting agroecological and agroforestry practices among communities. It also aims to structure the carbon market in a way that directly benefits local communities in the Congo Basin, the world’s most significant carbon sink. The aim is to foster green growth and the generation of ethical community carbon credits. MACC has established partnerships with the Collective of Governors of the Provinces of Greater Equators and with the Interprovincial Community Carbon Board (ICC).

The GOLDCONNECT Initiative offers a rare and high-impact investment opportunity in the artisanal gold mining sector in the DRC. Rooted in a sustainable development approach, this initiative aims to transform an often informal and problematic industry into a positive force for the economy and local communities. GOLDCONNECT has established a close partnership with the Assistance and Supervision Service for Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (SAEMAPE).

These initiatives are distinguished by the integration of cutting-edge technologies in the forestry and mining sectors, including drones for surveillance and secure transportation, internet access, fintech, blockchain, ecological gold mining methods, and fair-trade certification, among others. They also include basic and advanced training programs for workers, as well as educational projects for women, youth, and local small businesses. The ultimate goal is to reduce poverty in these communities and ensure the sustainability of their economic activities.

The success of these projects in the DRC could also pave the way for similar initiatives in Sint Maarten. Studies are underway to evaluate the establishment of a Social Fund for Human Welfare and Biodiversity in Sint Maarten, with potential implementation in 2026. In addition, Mr. Ngwala Malemba proposed the establishment of a twinning program between the DRC and Sint Maarten, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries and their respective communities.

In this context, the delegations had the honor of meeting with His Excellency Dr. Luc Mercelina, Prime Minister of Sint Maarten. The latter expressed keen interest in the projects and welcomed the proposals for twinning and the creation of a social fund. He affirmed his support for the objectives of the programs and wished the parties every success.

A meeting was also held with the Honorable Sarah Wescot-Williams, President of Parliament. The projects and proposals were presented in detail. Madam President expressed her enthusiasm for the twinning program, highlighting her long-standing commitment to strengthening ties with African countries. She also voiced her support for the initiatives and wished the partners continued success.

Photo caption: L-R: Christopher KIANGALA, Secretary to the National Coordinator of the FSRDC; Perry Geerlings, CEO and Director of SMITCO; Philippe NGWALA MALEMBA, National Coordinator of the FSRDC; Prime Minister Luc Mercelina; Karine Shufford, Founder and Chairman of Three Eagles Sunergy and Support Staff to Mr. Alain Lemieux; Alain LEMIEUX, President of Phoenix Capital. Photos provided by SMITCO.

The FSRDC and Phoenix Capital B.V. are delighted with this collaboration and reaffirm their commitment to sustainable development, technological innovation, and improving the living conditions of the population in the Democratic Republic of Congo and, potentially, in Sint Maarten.

Jointly issued by:

Philippe Ngwala Malemba,

FSRDC National Coordinator Alain Lemieux,

Chairman of Phoenix Capital B.V.

