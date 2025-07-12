Drones, blockchain, and tokenization: technology used for community development in the DRC

Philipsburg — To meet the requirements of sustainable development, the Democratic Republic of Congo has decided to use the most advanced technologies to serve the environment and local communities :

– Creation of a gold-backed sovereign digital monetary instrument recognized as a tangible asset with legal tender

– Tokenization of natural resources from grassroots communities to ensure transparency, traceability, and ethics of transactions for the equitable creation and sharing of wealth.

The traceability of gold resources will be ensured not only by the security of transactions via blockchain but also by an innovative drone transport system.

Placed under the high patronage of the President of the Republic, Head of State, His Excellency Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, the Social Fund of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FSRDC) has entered into an unprecedented partnership with Phoenix Capital B.V. for the implementation of the AXIS National Program.

This partnership marks a historic shift in the strategic natural resource management model, benefiting local communities and marking a decisive turning point towards sustainable and ethical development in the region.

###

Related articles:

Launch of the National Program – AXIS: Tokenization of Community Strategic Natural Resources in the Democratic Republic of Congo

DRC’s High-Tech AXIS Program with Phoenix Capital Sparks St. Maarten Interest

###

ADVERTISEMENT