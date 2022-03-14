Its Time SXM, Kreative Juices and Carnival Foundation Fundraising Partnership in support of Queen Pageant Participants

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — Its Time SXM, Kreative Juices and the Pageantry Committee of the Carnival Development Foundation have come together to organize a massive Sate & Bami Food Sale – slated for Sunday March 20th – from 11am to 3pm at Kreative Juices Restaurant.

All proceeds raised will go towards the participants. In addition, the total amount raised will be matched by Kreative Juices Restaurant and Its Time SXM Foundation to provide for greater support, noting the challenges that many of the girls face when seeking sponsorship – especially now in a post hurricane/pandemic period.

The community at large is encouraged to support this fundraising partnership – and enjoy delicious meals – in support of this year’s Carnival Queen Show. Mr. Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin stated: “Carnival plays an important role in the island’s economy, while providing for a display of cultural entertainment to both tourists and locals alike, we recognize the hard work that the pageant participants put in, promoting ticket sales, seeking their own sponsorships to cover costs of their individual dress pieces and other related items.

Mr. Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin continued: “We also encourage other businesses to join the movement – Its Time SXM to support pageantry! We thank the SCDF and Ms. Paula Gordon for giving us the opportunity to work together.”