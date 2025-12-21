When Superpowers Play, Small Islands Pay: How US–Venezuela Tensions Threaten the Caribbean’s Lifeline

Advertisement

By Dr. Clifford Illis

A storm we didn’t start, a price we will pay

While world leaders trade threats and headlines about Venezuela and Washington, a quiet, dangerous ripple is already moving across the Caribbean Sea.

It doesn’t look like tanks or missiles.

It looks like something far simpler — and for us, far more deadly:

Tourists hesitating to book.

Airlines reconsidering routes.

Cruise line changing destinations

Investors pressing “pause.”

Families asking, “Is it safe to go to the Caribbean right now?”

For a region where tourism is not a luxury but a lifeline, this kind of fear is not an abstract concern. It is a direct attack on our ability to survive.

When superpowers play, small islands pay. We are already paying.

The Caribbean lives — and dies — on perception

Most Caribbean economies are tourism-driven.

In many islands, tourism (plus related services) easily touches 50–80% of GDP when you count direct and indirect effects:

Hotels, guesthouses, cruise ports

Taxis, buses, rental cars

Restaurants, bars, supermarkets

Guides, water sports, tours, local markets

Government revenues through taxes and fees

In this structure, we face a brutal truth:

Tourism doesn’t just react to danger.

It reacts to the feeling of danger.

From an anthropological viewpoint, people don’t travel with maps in their heads. They travel with stories:

“The Caribbean is safe and relaxing” → bookings.

“The Caribbean is near tension and conflict” → cancellations.

It doesn’t matter if the actual risk on your specific island is low.

The psychological map in a tourist’s mind is what drives their decision.

A few headlines about escalating tensions between the US and Venezuela can do more damage to our future earnings than a full hurricane season.

The psychology of risk: why “near Venezuela” is enough

From Miami, Amsterdam, Toronto, or Berlin, the Caribbean and northern South America blur into a mental block: “down there.”

If the news says:

“Tension in the Caribbean region,”

“US–Venezuela crisis near Caribbean,”

“Naval buildup in Caribbean waters,”

many tourists will not carefully distinguish between:

Mainland Venezuela,

A Dutch Caribbean island,

A French overseas department, or

An independent English-speaking island state.

For them, the mental label is simple: “Caribbean = potential trouble now. Let’s go somewhere else this year.”

This is how perception quietly becomes policy in the mind of the traveler.

The Caribbean, an archipelago of small states and territories, becomes psychologically contaminated by a conflict it did not start and cannot control.

Two kinds of damage: real and psychological — and both cost money

The current escalation between Venezuela and the US (under Trump or any administration that follows his confrontational line) hurts us on two levels:

Material (real) risks

We face possible:

Disruption of regional shipping and fuel supplies → higher airline and cruise costs.

Strain on coast guard and border resources → increased enforcement costs.

Refugee and migration pressures → social services under stress.

Security incidents or militarization in nearby waters → insurance and risk premiums up.

All of this makes running a tourism-based economy more expensive and more fragile.

Psychological (perceived) risks

At the same time, less visible but equally powerful:

Travel hesitation:

“Let’s watch what happens before we book the Caribbean.”

"Let's watch what happens before we book the Caribbean." Tour operator caution:

Quiet re-routing to destinations with calmer news.

Quiet re-routing to destinations with calmer news. Investor nervousness:

Delayed or cancelled projects in hospitality and infrastructure.

The material and psychological risks feed each other. Even if no bullet is fired, fear alone can cut arrivals, strain budgets, and kill small businesses.

💡 FACT: Studies on tourism demand consistently show that political instability and perceived regional risk cause significant drops in visitor arrivals, even when actual physical danger to tourists is low. Fear, not just facts, moves markets.

Small islands, big vulnerability

Large economies can sometimes absorb shocks. The Caribbean cannot.

On a small island:

A 10–15% drop in tourist arrivals can be catastrophic: Empty hotel rooms Restaurants closing early Taxi drivers sitting idle Governments scrambling to pay basic expenses

in tourist arrivals can be catastrophic:

And because many islands carry heavy debt, there is no cushion.

A few seasons of “soft” tourism can push states toward default, austerity, or forced dependence on external powers.

From an anthropological perspective, this is more than economics. It changes:

Family structures (out-migration, brain drain)

Crime patterns (when formal incomes collapse)

Trust in institutions (when people see “leaders” helpless in the face of external games)

In plain language: when tourism declines, societies fray.

We are treated as background, but we are the ones on the front line

Listen carefully to the way global media and big players talk:

“In the Caribbean Basin…”

“In the region surrounding Venezuela…”

“US naval deployment in Caribbean waters…”

We appear as a geographic backdrop: water, airspace, staging ground.

Yet for us:

These waters are our highways.

These skies are our access to the world.

These headlines are our bread and butter.

The Caribbean is not just a blue area between bigger powers.

It is our home, our workplace, our children’s future.

When US–Venezuela tensions ramp up, we are not spectators.

We are directly in the blast radius of fear.

What can the Caribbean do? More than we think — if we act together

We cannot dictate US foreign policy.

We cannot control what happens in Caracas.

But we are not powerless. There are concrete steps we can take.

Speak with one regional voice where it matters

CARICOM, OECS, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, French territories, and other regional bodies must coordinate messaging : Clear statements that the Caribbean islands remain stable and open for business. Strong diplomatic calls for de‑escalation and peaceful solutions.

: Use maps and hard data: “We are X nautical miles away from Venezuelan mainland.” “No travel advisories are in place for our island.” “Our ports and airports are operating normally.”



Control our narrative before someone else does

If we leave a silence, international media will fill it with:

“Caribbean on edge,”

“Region bracing for conflict,”

or worse.

Tourism boards and foreign ministries should:

Proactively brief key markets (US, Europe, Canada, Latin America) on: Stability Safety records Any concrete measures taken to ensure visitor security.



This is not propaganda; it is self‑defense.

Diversify where we can — even modestly

Total diversification away from tourism is unrealistic in the short term. But we can:

Strengthen regional tourism (Caribbean people traveling within the region).

Build niches: medical tourism, education, remote work stays.

Explore alternative partners (Latin America, Africa, Asia) so we are not fully at the mercy of one major source market.

Every extra layer of income is one more layer of protection against panic.

Plan now for psychological first aid

Governments and business associations should quietly ask:

“What will we do if bookings drop 15% in the next 12–18 months due to external tensions?”

“How do we protect the most vulnerable workers and small businesses?”

“How can we support mental health and community stability in a downturn?”

Waiting until the crisis is full‑blown is a luxury we do not have.

A call to awareness — not panic

This is not about spreading fear.

It is about awareness.

We must recognize that:

Our economies are psychologically exposed .

. Global conflicts we did not choose still shape our daily bread.

Silence and denial are not strategies.

Awareness means:

Watching not just troop movements, but booking patterns .

. Listening not just to speeches, but to traveler sentiment.

Realizing that fear in New York or Amsterdam can close a bar in Philipsburg or a guesthouse in St. Kitts.

If the world is entering another cycle of power games, the Caribbean cannot afford to be a passive playground.

We must be awake, united, and loud about one simple truth:

When superpowers raise the temperature, small islands burn first — not in flames, but in empty hotel rooms, job losses, and broken futures.

That message must be heard in Washington, in Caracas, and in every capital that claims to be a friend of the Caribbean.

We are not scenery.

We are societies.

And our lifeline — tourism — cannot survive on fear.

###

