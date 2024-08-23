Stability is what we need now

Share This





















Today, August 22, 2024, we witness the signing of a letter of intent by a new coalition to govern our beloved Country of St. Maarten. This marks yet another chapter in our political history, which has seen numerous governments since 10-10-10. The recent snap parliamentary elections, called by the Honorable Prime Minister Luc Mercelina and held on August 19th, 2024, resulted in no single party securing an absolute majority. However, in a commendable display of unity, four parties have come together to form a coalition with a combined majority of nine seats. The Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM), Democratic Party (DP), Party for Progress (PFP), and Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) have taken a decisive step towards stability.

The Ministries have been allocated as follows:

– URSM: Ministry of General Affairs, Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Minister of Plenipotentiary

– DP: Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT)

– PFP: Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI), Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS)

– SAM: Ministry of Justice

As we stand on the brink of what could be a transformative period for our island, the call for stability has never been more urgent. The constant churn of governments has left our business sector, and indeed all sectors of our society, in a state of perpetual uncertainty. It is time for a change.

The Need for Stability

Stability in government is not just a political necessity; it is a cornerstone for economic growth, social development, and the overall well-being of our citizens. Businesses thrive in stable environments where policies are consistent and predictable. Investors are more likely to commit their resources to our island if they can be assured of a steady and reliable government. This, in turn, translates to job creation, economic growth, and improved living standards for all.

Moreover, stability brings peace of mind to our citizens. It allows for the uninterrupted delivery of essential services, from healthcare to education, and fosters a sense of security and continuity. Our youth can look forward to a future where their education is not disrupted by political turmoil, and our elderly can rest assured that their social services will remain consistent.

Political Unity for the Greater Good

The coalition formed today has a unique opportunity to set aside political differences and work towards the common good. The benefits of political unity and stability far outweigh the short-term gains of political maneuvering and discord. It is imperative that the coalition members remain committed to their shared goals and resist the temptation to engage in the political shenanigans that have plagued previous governments.

The opposition, too, has a crucial role to play. Constructive criticism and accountability are vital in a healthy democracy, but efforts to destabilize the government for political gain must be avoided. The focus should be on collaborative efforts to improve the lives of our citizens and ensure the prosperity of our island.

A Call to Action

We urge the new coalition to prioritize stability and continuity. The people of St. Maarten deserve a government that is focused on long-term solutions rather than short-term political victories. This is a call to all political leaders to rise above personal ambitions and work together for the greater good.

Let us remember that our island is not just a political entity; it is a home, a community, and a beacon of hope for many. The well-being of our citizens and the success of our tourism-driven economy depend on a stable and effective government.

As we embark on this new journey, let us commit to a future where political unity, stability, and continuity are the guiding principles. Together, we can build a St. Maarten that is resilient, prosperous, and a shining example of what can be achieved when we work together for the common good.

The time for stability is now. Let us seize this opportunity and create a brighter future for all.

###

Related news:

Four parties to form coalition

###

ADVERTISEMENT