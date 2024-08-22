Four parties to form coalition

Share This





















~ Political Scientist Julio Romney “Cautiously optimistic”~

PHILIPSBURG – Four political parties have agreed to form the next government of St. Maarten: Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM), the Democratic Party (DP), Party for Progress (PFP) and Soualiga Action Movement (SAM).

This was announced on Thursday August 22. According to the agreement, URSM will hold the portfolios of Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs; Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA; and Minister Plenipotentiary.

The DP will hold Minister of Finance and Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT). The DP will also receive the positions of Deputy Prime Minister and President of Parliament (POP).

PFP will hold the offices of the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI, and Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS). SAM will hold the portfolio of Minister of Justice.

See press conference here: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/dSQecmgWu7pJ3gec/?mibextid=6aamW6

Meanwhile, political scientist Julio Romney is cautiously optimistic that this coalition will last a full four-year term. “I think we should be cautiously optimistic for the reason that I think that the parties: URSM, DP, PFP, including the SAM, I don’t think they have the appetite for ship jumping. For that reason, I think we should be cautiously optimistic that this government will last,” Romney said. “They are talking about electoral reform. The Democratic Party in particular is trying to push electoral reform. So, let’s wait to see what is their sense of electoral reform and I think that will play a key role,” he added.

Looking at the various portfolios allocated to the respective parties, Mr. Romney is hoping that the right persons are placed in each office to perform optimally for the benefit of St. Maarten. “We would hope that they bring the right people into the right positions. I think that is one of the things that has plagued St. Maarten in terms of its effective governing. We have not been able to place the right people into the right positions; sadly,” he said.

The newest party to the coalition is the SAM Party led by veteran politician Franklyn Meyers. Mr. Meyers came out of retirement to form and lead the SAM in the August 19 elections, earning a seat and ushering his party into government as part of the coalition. Mr. Romney was asked whether he thinks Mr. Meyers will take up the ministerial position or remain in parliament. “My guess is that he would serve in parliament. I don’t foresee him taking up the (minister) of justice (position) but then again, you never know for sure,” Romney said.

The parties will now proceed to the stages of engaging the informateur and formateur before the ministerial candidates are screened, prior to the official swearing in of the government. In the meantime, the members of parliament will be sworn in before the coalition government is officially formed.



