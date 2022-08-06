Minister of Finance launches corporate governance traineeship

Share This





















POND ISLAND — The Ministry of Finance is launching a pilot program for corporate governance and supervisory board member traineeship. The Ministry of Finance hopes to attract young professionals interested in learning about good corporate governance, becoming a member of a Supervisory Board or Managing Board and we have developed a tailor-made program by Themis Institute for Governance & Leadership.

This pilot program is the first of its kind within the Dutch Caribbean Countries. It entails developing theoretical knowledge of corporate governance and on-site learning experiences of the functioning of board practices by attending a supervisory board meeting(s).

The Government of Sint Maarten and Themis Institute have made it so that the program will be free of costs. The only expectation is active participation, dedication, and time.

For the Trainee Program it is required:

You are between 25 to 40 years old;

Live in Sint Maarten;

Have a higher (professional) education degree (HBO/Bachelor) or equivalent working experience;

At least 2 years of working experience in a position at a higher professional education degree level (or similar);

Be of impeccable character and able to pass an integrity test in the future.

Those interested can send a (short) motivation letter highlighting your expectations and how you can contribute to the group of other participants. This should be attached to a resume and address it to cassandra.janssen@sintmaartengov.org and CC Mr. Aubrich Bakhuis at cassandra.janssen@sintmaartengov.org and a.bakhuis@themis-institute.org), The deadline August 10, 2022. If you have questions on the program, you can email Ms. Jansen or Mr. Bakhuis.

The program consists of mandatory virtual sessions every 3 weeks and will officially kick off on Monday, August 22. Participants will receive a certificate of completion at the end of the program.