PM Mercelina reinstates Secretary-General Plantijn

PHILIPSBURG — Hensley Plantijn is back as the Secretary-General at the Ministry of General Affairs. Prime Minister Luc Mercelina reinstated him per June 1.

With the reinstatement, Mercelina respects the appeal court for civil servants affairs that ruled Plantijn’s dismissal per January 1, 2023, as unlawful.

“Mr. Plantijn will be concluding several assignments in my cabinet and he will therefore be back in his office on June 9,” Mercelina wrote in a brief letter to all managers within the ministry of general affairs, dated June 3.

The prime minister thanked Angelique Gumbs for her efforts as the stand-in for Plantijn during his absence and he sent a message of encouragement to Plantijn: “I wish him the necessary wisdom and strength to manage the ministry and I am confident that I can count on you as managers to provide him with the necessary support.”

Related articles:

Appeals Court sides with Plantijn in dismissal dispute

Column: Presentatie is geen participatie

Opinion piece: The Plantijn Case

###

ADVERTISEMENT