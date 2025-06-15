Close Menu
    Caribbean region threatened by undermining criminality

    PHILIPSBURG –– The Caribbean parts of the Kingdom are vulnerable for undermining criminality according to a report entitled “Report (about) approach organized, undermining criminality” that outgoing Minister of Justice and Security David van Weel sent to the Dutch Parliament this week.

    Dossierkoninkrijksrelaties.nl reported about this issue. “An important point of attention remains cooperation within the kingdom. Because of their geographical location the Caribbean islands of the kingdom are vulnerable for undermining criminality. The international waters around the islands are being abused for the transport of cocaine that is partially going to the Dutch market,” the report states.

    To protect the constitutional states on the islands against serious crimes the countries of the kingdom cooperate with each other, for instance through investments into the judicial systems. The report mentions some recent examples: deployment of Dutch expertise at Caribbean police forces for combating the flow of criminal money, cooperation between the countries about human trafficking and human smuggling, and the efforts of the Coast Guard and the Navy inside and outside the territorial waters of the countries.

