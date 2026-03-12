Soualiga Marketplace redesigned again as cost rises to Cg. 2.85 million 

Advertisement

The long-delayed Soualiga Marketplace reconstruction project has been redesigned again, pushing the estimated cost to Cg. 2.851 million—more than double the original contract sum of Cg. 1.236 million—according to Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten.

The Democratic Party minister provided the update during a public meeting of Parliament on Wednesday, outlining a new phased construction plan for the Philipsburg vendor marketplace. Once construction begins, the project is expected to take about nine months to complete.

The latest proposal represents the third redesign of the Soualiga Marketplace project, which has been revised several times under successive ministers responsible for the TEATT portfolio.

The initiative originated under former TEATT Minister Roger Lawrence, who negotiated a co-financing agreement with Royal Caribbean Group to support the redevelopment of the marketplace located along a major cruise passenger corridor in Philipsburg.

However, the first marketplace design was presented later by acting TEATT Minister Omar Ottley in October 2022. That proposal introduced a modernized vendor marketplace intended to improve the facilities used by local vendors who traditionally sell goods to cruise visitors arriving in Philipsburg.

The project was redesigned again under TEATT Minister Leo Lambriex, who instructed the architect to reduce the size of the marketplace in order to create additional taxi stands.

That decision sparked protests from vendors, who argued that the smaller layout would reduce the number of booths and the operating space that had previously been promised to them.

The plan presented this week by Grisha Heyliger-Marten represents another major redesign of the project. It also marks a departure from her earlier proposal, which had previously received approval from a majority of the vendors.

Expanded scope after technical review

Heyliger-Marten told Parliament that delays caused by soil investigations at the site created an opportunity to reassess the design and strengthen project oversight.

“Sometimes circumstances unfold in a way that allows us to pause, reassess, and ultimately deliver a better outcome than what might have happened had we simply proceeded as originally planned,” she said.

According to the minister, the original design had been developed under strict financial limits agreed upon with co-financiers, which resulted in a more basic facility. Once the project was paused, government used the opportunity to bring in additional professional oversight, strengthen the project management structure and conduct a detailed technical review together with the co-financiers.

That review revealed several shortcomings in the earlier design, including insufficient restroom facilities, limited ventilation, inadequate accessibility for persons with disabilities, electrical capacity issues and the absence of a properly engineered foundation.

Major upgrades included

The revised design significantly expands the scope of the project in order to improve safety, functionality and long-term durability, Heyliger-Marten said.

The new marketplace will include a fully engineered foundation, wheelchair-accessible flooring and ramps, five public restrooms and food-court kitchen facilities equipped with complete plumbing infrastructure.

Additional improvements include expanded electrical systems, improved ventilation, stronger weather protection and higher roof structures. The design also features additional windows, a polycarbonate roofing system to increase natural lighting, durable epoxy flooring and hurricane-resistant construction elements.

“These are not cosmetic changes,” Heyliger-Marten said. “They are structural, operational and safety-driven improvements that transform the marketplace into a modern, accessible and visitor-ready facility.”

Cost increase

The minister explained that the project is being executed under the FIDIC Yellow Book model, an internationally recognized design-and-build contract framework that allows design modifications during construction through formal variation procedures.

She said improvements such as additional restrooms, ventilation upgrades, accessibility features and expanded electrical infrastructure were processed through these contractual mechanisms and reviewed by an independent project management firm.

Because of this contractual structure, the changes did not require a new tender process.

According to the minister, the increase in project costs is primarily due to the expanded scope of work rather than changes in contractor pricing.

Financing and phased construction

The original contract value of Cg. 1.236 million was jointly financed by the government and Royal Caribbean Group. The government contributed Cg. 606,420, while the cruise company provided Cg. 630,000.

The partnership reflects the marketplace’s importance to the island’s cruise tourism sector, as it is one of the first commercial areas encountered by cruise visitors arriving in Philipsburg.

An advance payment of Cg. 467,827 was issued under the contract. Of that amount, Cg. 253,849 was used for approved preparatory works, including site preparation, removal of existing structures and obstacles, relocation of infrastructure, preparation of the temporary marketplace layout for vendors and the procurement of construction materials.

After accounting for those works, a contractor credit of approximately Cg. 213,978 remains available, which will be applied toward the next construction phases to reduce overall project costs.

To accelerate progress while maintaining financial control, the project has been divided into two phases, Heyliger-Marten explained.

Phase one will focus on delivering a fully operational marketplace as quickly as possible, including the foundation, vendor booths, accessible flooring, food-court utilities, restrooms, plumbing and electrical systems, ventilation and the essential finishes required for vendors to operate safely.

Phase two will focus on architectural enhancements, including the polycarbonate roofing system, steel truss structures and final aesthetic and beautification elements designed to elevate the marketplace to the standard expected of a major tourism destination.

Because of the phased approach, the first stage is expected to be completed within roughly two-thirds of the overall construction timeline of 9 months, allowing vendors to return after 6 months while additional improvements continue.

“With the improvements that have been made, we are not simply rebuilding what once existed,” Heyliger-Marten said. “We are creating a marketplace that will stand proudly among the best in the Caribbean.”

###

ADVERTISEMENT