Saint-Martin roads to close for “Grand Prix de l’Ouverture” cycling event 

Advertisement

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin has announced temporary road closures and parking restrictions in Marigot on Sunday, March 15, for the annual cycling event “Le Grand Prix de l’Ouverture.” The race, organized by the Territorial Cycling Committee of Saint-Martin, will bring together more than 80 young athletes.

According to the official decree issued by the President of the Collectivity, the road closures will be implemented from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the day of the event to ensure the safety of participants, spectators, and property.

From 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Boulevard du Docteur Hubert Petit and the roundabout at the intersection of Boulevard du Dr Hubert Petit and Rue des Sauveteurs en Mer will be closed to both traffic and parking. The closures will be enforced by the Territorial Police of Saint-Martin.

The main race circuit, scheduled from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., will follow this route: Galisbay parking lot – Boulevard du Dr Hubert Petit – Rond Point d’Agrement – Rue de Hollande – Rue de la Liberté – Boulevard du Dr Hubert Petit – back to Galisbay parking lot. Traffic and parking will be prohibited along this route, and the Territorial Police may adjust closures as needed depending on situational requirements.

The decree also specifies that the Territorial Police will maintain a physical presence throughout the event to ensure safety and compliance. Technical services from the Collectivity will provide barriers and detour signage to secure the race route and minimize disruptions.

Violators of the traffic restrictions will be subject to fines in accordance with the French Highway Code. Vehicles found in violation may be removed from the public roadway and relocated to an unsupervised public area.

The Territorial Police are responsible for enforcing the decree. The Collectivity emphasizes that it will not be held liable for any incidents arising from the road closures.

Residents and visitors are advised to plan ahead, expect delays, and follow instructions from authorities during the cycling event.

###

ADVERTISEMENT