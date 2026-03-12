FR-Alert System Tests and Civil Safety Exercises Scheduled in Saint-Martin 

Advertisement

The Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint Martin announced that several tests of the FR-Alert “cell broadcast” system will be conducted over the coming weeks to ensure the effectiveness of the island’s population alert system.

The FR-Alert system allows real-time notifications to mobile phone users in areas of potential danger, providing guidance on how to stay safe. These tests, coordinated by state services, aim to evaluate the performance of the alert system under realistic conditions.

On Thursday, March 12, a “silent” technical test will be conducted by mobile operators. While the operation is configured to remain largely invisible and inaudible on most devices, some phones may emit a sound or display an alert message. If your phone reacts, there is no cause for concern, and no action is required.

On Wednesday, March 19, the “Caribe Wave” civil safety exercise will take place. An FR-Alert message will be sent in the early afternoon to parts of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy. Due to signal propagation, some users outside the targeted area may also receive the message. No action is required.

On Tuesday, April 7, Dutch Maarten will conduct its own “cell broadcast” test to verify their local alert system. Residents on the French side may also receive these notifications due to the proximity of mobile networks. Again, no action is required.

Authorities emphasize that these tests are essential for public safety. If you receive a notification labeled “EXERCISE” or “TEST”, remain calm and do not overload emergency lines (17, 18, 112).

In the event of a real emergency, alert messages will not include “EXERCISE” or “TEST,” and residents must follow official instructions immediately.

The Prefecture reminds the public that safety is a shared responsibility. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official communication channels.

