Applications open for 2026 “Cadres d’Avenir” Program in Saint-Martin

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MARIGOT–Applications are now open for the 2026 edition of the “Cadres d’Avenir” program in Saint-Martin, with the registration deadline set for June 16.

The initiative is designed to support students who wish to pursue higher education and specialized training in mainland France. Backed by the Collectivité of Saint-Martin, the program aims to develop a new generation of highly qualified professionals who will return to contribute to the island’s long-term development.

The program is open to applicants under the age of 30 as of October 1, 2026, who reside in Saint-Martin. Eligible candidates include final-year secondary school students, individuals currently enrolled in higher education, as well as those seeking to resume their studies or advance professionally.

Selected candidates will benefit from comprehensive support throughout their academic journey. This includes full coverage of one round-trip flight per year between Saint-Martin and mainland France, a monthly stipend of €808, and a one-time installation allowance of €800. Participants will also receive administrative assistance, guidance to help them adapt to studying abroad, and ongoing academic and psychological support.

In addition, the program provides assistance with professional integration upon completion of studies, helping graduates transition back into the local workforce.

In return, beneficiaries are required to commit to returning to Saint-Martin and taking up professional employment within eight months of completing their studies.

Applications must be submitted online via the official platform at ladom.fr.

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