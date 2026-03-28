Two convicted, one acquitted in ‘Jasmine’ corruption case

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Couple still awaiting trial after failed bid to recuse judge

The Court of First Instance has delivered its judgment in the high-profile “Jasmine” corruption case, convicting former Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) Christopher Emmanuel and businessman Alex Dijkhoffz, while acquitting contractor Jean Bartlett of all charges.

Emmanuel was sentenced to 29 months of unconditional imprisonment and banned from holding public office for five years. The court found him guilty of passive bribery and abuse of office.

Dijkhoffz received a 12-month prison sentence for active bribery, with the court concluding that he knowingly sought to influence the minister’s decisions in building permit processes.

Bartlett, former owner of the no longer operational company Earth Movers, was fully acquitted. The court ruled that there was insufficient lawful and convincing evidence to support allegations of bribery or fraud against him.

Permits, payments and “mangoes”

The case centered on irregularities in the handling of building permits and government contracts during Emmanuel’s tenure between December 2016 and January 2018.

A key element of the prosecution’s case involved WhatsApp exchanges between Emmanuel and Dijkhoffz, in which references were made to “mangoes.” The defense argued these referred literally to fruit. However, the court found that in several instances the term represented payments or favors linked to permit approvals.

Under the Criminal Code, passive bribery occurs when a public official accepts or requests a benefit with the knowledge that it is intended to influence official conduct. The court emphasized that such benefits do not need to be tied to a specific act, but may also serve to cultivate a favorable relationship.

The court determined that Dijkhoffz acted as an intermediary, facilitating permit applications, coordinating communication, and receiving compensation contingent on approvals. In turn, Emmanuel shared internal documents, provided updates, and in some cases acted on instructions relayed by Dijkhoffz.

Abuse of office

The court also found that Emmanuel abused his position by bypassing established procedures and granting preferential treatment in specific cases. Evidence included witness testimony from senior civil servants and former ministers, as well as internal ministry documents.

Particular scrutiny was given to permits BP178/2016 (Guisset/Al & Manes), BP156/2016 (Edgardo Goldney), and the Simpson Bay Hilton project. In these cases, communications showed coordination outside official channels and irregular handling of approvals.

Although ministers have discretionary authority, the court stressed that this power must be exercised in accordance with the law and in the public interest. The evidence demonstrated that, in certain instances, decisions were influenced by private interests.

The investigation also examined public procurement following Hurricane Irma in September 2017. Emergency contracts for infrastructure repairs—including the Prince Bernhard Bridge, roadside barriers, and a basketball court in Great Bay—were found to have been awarded in ways that deviated from standard procedures.

The court noted that contracts were frequently channeled to a company owned by Emmanuel’s Chief of Staff Marisha Richardson and her partner Jeffrey Bremer, while required bidding processes were bypassed or inadequately followed. Advance payments were approved without proper guarantees.

While these findings contributed to the overall assessment of abuse of office, not all allegations resulted in convictions.

Partial acquittals for Emmanuel

Emmanuel was acquitted on several charges, including aspects of the so-called “Flag Project” and certain permit-related allegations.

In relation to the erection of a flagpole on Cole Bay Hill, a project valued at NAf 34,000, the prosecution alleged that Emmanuel received a payment of NAf 23,500 from Bartlett as a bribe. However, the court found no direct link between the payment and the awarding of the contract.

Bartlett testified that the funds were used to pay workers, a claim the court did not reject. As a result, both Emmanuel and Bartlett were cleared of bribery charges related to this project.

Bartlett fully acquitted

Bartlett had faced accusations of bribery and collusion in several public works projects. Prosecutors alleged he manipulated bidding processes and made payments to secure contracts.

The court, however, found that while there were clear procedural irregularities in how projects were handled, Bartlett’s personal involvement in any criminal conduct could not be established beyond reasonable doubt.

It also noted that documents attributed to his company, Earth Movers, were incomplete and in some cases possibly misused by others to create the appearance of a legitimate bidding process.

Bartlett, whose company is now defunct, was therefore acquitted of all charges.

Trial continues

The case is not yet concluded. Former VROMI Chief of Staff Marisha Richardson and her partner Jeffrey Bremer are still awaiting the continuation of their trial. Richardson was arrested in October 2019 alongside Emmanuel.

Proceedings were delayed after a February 4, 2026, request to recuse the presiding judge. That request has been denied, allowing the trial to move forward.

The dispute arose after the judge refused to allow Richardson to disclose the names of other government officials allegedly involved in private business activities while holding public office.

Dispute over rules

Central to the remaining case is the interpretation of the Landsverordening Materieel Ambtenarenrecht (LMA), which regulates the conduct of civil servants.

The prosecution maintains that the law strictly prohibits government employees from engaging in profit-making activities without prior approval and forbids doing business with the government altogether. Prosecutors are seeking 24 months in prison for Richardson and 18 months for Bremer.

Richardson has challenged what she describes as selective enforcement. The defendant, who serves as head of Personnel and Organization at the Ministry of General Affairs, argues that outside business interests among civil servants are widespread and inconsistently addressed.

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