World Tourism Day Awards 2024 in St. Maarten

Share This





















GREAT BAY, St. Maarten – Honor to Whom Honor is Due: For World Tourism Day 2024, eight individuals who have significantly contributed to the development of tourism on the island were honored by Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten, along with the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau. The ceremony took place earlier this week at the Bureau’s office. The honorees were Regina Labega, Vernon Jacobs, Jerome Welcome-Reiph, Zephanie Fleming, Marcel Gumbs, Keith Franca, Lucien Deher, and Felix Hyman. In picture, L-R: Regina Labega, Vernon Jacobs, Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Jerome Welcome-Reiph, Zephanie Fleming, Marcel Gumbs, May-Ling Chun. World Tourism Day is held on September 27 every year.

###

ADVERTISEMENT