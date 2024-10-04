MP Lacroes Calls for Urgent Action on LNG to Secure St. Maarten’s Economic Future

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG–The recent decision by CMA CGM, one of the world’s leading ocean freight companies, to re-route its transhipment operations from Pointe Blanche to Guadeloupe due to Port SXM’s inability to accommodate larger LNG-powered vessels has prompted Member of Parliament for the United People’s Party, Francisco Lacroes to renew his call for swift and decisive action to transition St. Maarten towards using Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

MP Lacroes issued a press release Wednesday stating, “As global industries transition to cleaner, more efficient energy sources, St. Maarten faces a critical moment in ensuring its place as a leading regional port and economic hub.” He said the decision by CMA CGM “highlights the urgent need for forward-thinking policies.” “This shift has resulted in financial losses that we cannot ignore. Our neighbouring islands are already taking advantage of this transition, and it is time for St. Maarten to catch up and surpass them,” said MP Lacroes.

The maritime industry continues to embrace LNG to reduce carbon emissions and lower operational costs. MP Lacroes states, “This is no longer just a matter of competitiveness. We must do this to secure the future of our economy, our environment, and the livelihoods of St. Maarten.”

In one of his first public meetings of Parliament after being sworn in as Minister early in February, MP Lacroes brought a motion that would have instructed the government to take action on LNG implementation. His concern, amplified by the recent decision of CMA CGM, was that one of the main agenda points for the 2023 Florida Caribbean Cruise Association FCCA conference was transitioning to LNG.

Cruise lines, including many that call at Port St. Maarten, have begun retrofitting their ships to use LNG, representing a significant cost-saving measure for the industry and an essential step toward carbon neutrality. “Incorporating LNG infrastructure at Port St. Maarten will not only position us as a leader in sustainable tourism but also ensure that we continue to be a preferred destination for these major cruise lines,” said MP Lacroes.

He also pointed to his long-standing advocacy for Port SXM and NV GEBE to embrace LNG, recognizing its potential to transform our economy and strengthen our position in the region.

“I strongly encourage the Government of St. Maarten to prioritize LNG. We need solution-oriented action that looks to the future and provides our people with the economic stability and growth that LNG can bring,” said MP Lacroes.

He said that our greatest assets remain Port St. Maarten’s strategic location and potential to serve as a key transhipment hub for the Eastern Caribbean. However, we will lose our competitive edge without the necessary infrastructure upgrades, such as deepening the port and establishing LNG refuelling capabilities.

He said if St. Maarten makes LNG a cornerstone of its economy, the island will be able to create new jobs and protect existing ones, as it will strengthen the tourism sector and promote sustainable growth.

