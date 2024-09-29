Share This





















WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG – For the past week, the flags of Curaçao and Sint Maarten have flown on the property of the Royal Canadian Mint (RCM) in Winnipeg, Canada. The raising of the flags symbolically concluded a special visit to the Mint, where the first strike of the Cg1 and Cg5 coins took place earlier in the day, bringing the CBCS one step closer to the introduction of the Caribbean guilder.

The Cg1 and Cg5 are the final coins in the Caribbean guilder series to be minted, following the completion of the lower denominations. As the coins rolled off the press, Alex Reeves, Senior Manager of Public Affairs at RCM, told Canadian television station CTV News, which was in attendance, that this was a special moment for the Mint in more ways than one, as these are the first tri-metallic coins ever produced by the facility. Composed of three different metals, this type of coin marks a technical innovation for RCM.

As part of a tradition at RCM, the flag of each country for which they mint coins is given a permanent place along the driveway of their production facility in Winnipeg. This time was exceptional, as the flags of two countries were added to the display, with the new coins being intended for both Curaçao and Sint Maarten. During the flag-raising ceremony, the national anthems of each country were played.

Representing the CBCS, Supervisory Board members Ahmed Bell and Jason Rogers, Executive Director Leila Matroos-Lasten, and XCG team members Alvin Francisco and Eleanore Reynaert- Vervuurt attended the first strike and ceremony, while Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs and her Chief of Cabinet, Nicole Marlin, represented the Country of Sint Maarten. RCM was represented by Marie Lemay, President & CEO, and several RCM-officials.

In her brief address, Leila Matroos-Lasten remarked that a high-quality product had been achieved and that this was thanks in part to RCM’s expertise: “RCM has proven to be the strategic partner we were looking for. By working together professionally, we have achieved a resounding acceptance of the new coin design by the citizens of Curaçao and Sint Maarten. We look forward to continuing this collaboration in the coming years.”

All Cg coins are expected to be delivered to the CBCS during the fourth quarter of this year.

Willemstad, September 27, 2024

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURACAO EN SINT MAARTEN

