Central Voting Bureau members sworn in

PHILIPSBURG — On Friday, September 3, 2021 the recently appointed new members and substitute members of the Central Voting Bureau were sworn in by His Excellency Governor drs. Eugene B. Holiday at his cabinet.

These members and substitute members are: Nancy Guishard-Joubert as the chair, Nathalie Tackling as the deputy chair, Ingrid Gumbs-Arrindell as a member and Sandy Offringa and Mario Gumbs as substitute members. Besides the newly appointed members and substitute members, the Central Voting Bureau currently also comprises of two previously appointed members namely Mercedez James and Anastacio Baker.

In accordance with article 12 of the Electoral Ordinance the Central Voting Bureau consists of five members. Furthermore there are two substitute members. With the recent appointment and swearing in of the aforementioned three members and two substitute members, all positions are now filled. The members and substitute members of the Central Voting Bureau are appointed by national decree for a period of seven years based on their expertise and experience, on the recommendation of the nomination committee. The nomination committee comprises of the President of the Joint Court of Justice of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten and Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, the Vice-chairperson of the Council of Advice and the Chairperson of the General Audit Chamber.

The main task of the Central Voting Bureau is to ensure that the entire electoral process is conducted in accordance with the Constitution, Electoral Ordinance and other relevant laws of the land. The Central Voting Bureau operates independently from the Parliament and Government.

The (newly) appointed members and substitute members of the Central Voting Bureau look forward to working together and contribute to this vital institution of Sint Maarten.