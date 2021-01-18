MP Christophe Emmanuel lashes out against MP Brison

Share This





















~ Says Chairman of Parliament setting dangerous precedent ~

GREAT BAY — Sewing seditious behavior and interfering with civil servants executing directives is a dangerous precedent to set, says Independent Member of Parliament Christophe Emmanuel in response to a circulating video of Chairman of Parliament Rolando Brison confronting economic inspectors at a nightlife establishment.

In the video, Brison is recorded chiding and questioning the inspectors for trying to close the establishment, questioning their authority and legal basis. He further asked the inspectors if they “have a conscience” and called them “arrogant”.

The fundamental problems with Brison’s actions, the MP said, are many. First, as an MP and Chairman of Parliament, Brison should let and encourage citizens to use the means of protest available to them and deal with the matter the correct way with the economic affairs department and the Minister of TEATT.

“It does not matter how you feel, let the inspectors work and let the business owner protest. If the inspectors did something wrong, then their department head and the Minister will correct that,” Emmanuel said. He added that Brison’s interference adds more to the speculation that government officials use their positions to influence matters in certain beneficial directions. “It was poor judgment,” MP Emmanuel said.

MP Emmanuel explained that the inspectors did not even have to mention a Minister, once their management gives them an instruction. The Minister do not authorize everything, management cannot be dismissed in this process. Additionally, he said, the Prime Minister and the Minister of TEATT are on record as stating that economic controls would be stepped up to ensure that businesses are adhering to the implemented COVID measures. “That alone is a general directive,” the MP said.

“It could also be seen as the Minister sending him to interfere as a result of her own conflict of interest with the land upon which the establishment sits, or reportedly the MP was defending personal interests of associates doing business in the establishment which is also a conflict of interest,” MP Emmanuel said.

The MP said Brison’s actions could also be viewed as inciting seditious and belligerent behavior by business owners whenever the inspectors attempt to execute directives, making their jobs more difficult.

“The Chairman has the time to do this but can’t find the time to call meetings and inform the people about the COHO and other changes coming to the country. This despite his coalition partner, the PM, saying she updates Parliament regularly. The Chairman has time to cheer the fall of the Dutch government on social media, but just last week remain silent when the PM said signing agreements with Holland signals a new beginning between the two countries. This government is totally detached from actual governing and improving the lives of the people of St. Maarten,” MP Emmanuel said.

Now the Minister of TEATT has to provide an explanation about what exactly happened,” Emmanuel said. “We are talking about the highest seat in the land. It behooves the Minister of TEATT to provide an explanation about how this situation occurred since her apparent directive was questioned,” MP Emmanuel said.

###

