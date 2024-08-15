National Alliance Candidate Hyacinth Richardson Unveils Bold Vision for St. Maarten’s Future Ahead of August 19 Elections

Share This





















St. Maarten, August 15, 2024 – Hyacinth Richardson, the #11 candidate on the National Alliance (NA) slate, has released a comprehensive manifesto detailing his strategic vision for the future of St. Maarten.

As the island approaches the crucial elections on August 19, 2024, Richardson’s platform highlights a transformative agenda aimed at ensuring sustainable development, advancing technology, and enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.

Constitutional and Foreign Affairs:

Richardson emphasizes the importance of solidifying St. Maarten’s autonomy by realizing a National Development Plan focused on achieving a high standard of living for all inhabitants. He advocates for advantageous foreign policies to position the country favorably within the global economic landscape and strengthen the capacity of General Affairs to ensure effective governance. Maintaining strong relations with the French side of the island also remains a priority.

Technology:

In an era of rapid technological change, Richardson pledges to invest in advanced technologies to reduce internet costs, enhance speed, and embrace cutting-edge innovations. His plan includes providing free internet access in schools, churches, and community centers, and investing in big data to create a state-of-the-art government data collection system, which will foster transparency and support research and development.

Sustainable Development:

Richardson’s vision for sustainable development involves balancing the economy, environment, and social needs. He proposes measures to reduce the cost of living, expand price controls on essential goods, and create green jobs in construction and hospitality. Additionally, Richardson plans to increase efforts to protect the environment and develop the talents of the people through a cultural center and recording studio.

Healthcare:

Acknowledging healthcare as foundational to a strong labor market and educated society, Richardson calls for the establishment of a regional hospital with specialized medical services and partnerships. His healthcare plan includes realizing the Right to Health, addressing medical malpractice, and ensuring transparency in medical practice.

Education:

Richardson sees education as the platform for sustainable development. His proposals include implementing health and well-being curricula, partnering with international universities to elevate local education standards, restoring internationally accredited tertiary education, and introducing special programs for children with special needs.

Labor and Housing:

With a focus on ending labor market abuses, Richardson plans to implement legislation to end the detrimental six-month contract practice and raise the minimum wage. He also aims to create sustainable light industries and build affordable, Category 5 hurricane-resistant homes in response to the housing crisis exacerbated by Hurricane Irma.

Sports and Agriculture:

Recognizing the role of sports in promoting health and economic growth, Richardson intends to invest in top sports and build state-of-the-art facilities, including an Olympic-size swimming pool. He also emphasizes the need for agriculture, advocating for the development of standards and policies, agricultural education, and innovative farming practices.

Hyacinth Richardson’s manifesto outlines a clear and comprehensive path forward for St. Maarten. As voters head to the polls on August 19, 2024, Richardson stands as a candidate committed to advancing the nation’s interests, improving the lives of its citizens, and securing a prosperous future for all.

Contact:

For more information, please contact Hyacinth Richardson himself or anyone in his campaign team.

###

Click here to download the manifesto>>>

###

ADVERTISEMENT