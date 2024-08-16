The Tale of how MV Island Scout ended up on Great Bay beach

Share This





















GREAT BAY — The sight of the MV Island Scout, an offshore supply ship, on the Great Bay Beach had bewildered onlookers and motorists alike. What is this really large sea vessel doing on one of the island’s pristine beaches in the heart of Philipsburg? The story behind this vessel and what it was doing in the waters of St. Maarten may surprise you.

Paul Ellinger, Ship Inspector at St. Maarten’s Shipping and Maritime Inspectorate explained that five crew members on the vessel were rescued before the ship ended up on the shores of Great Bay. It all started with warnings issued to the crew to have the vessel anchored and reinforced with the arrival of Tropical Storm Ernesto on Tuesday. “The weather changed and the mere fact the vessel has no power, they were not able to move…it was very difficult for them. They dropped a second anchor and they thought that would hold the boat steady but the weather was underestimated,” he explained.

Ellinger said eventually, his team had to be dispatched to assist the crew members as the storm conditions worsened. “When it got really bad, I got the call again and I had to mobilize my crew from the pilot boat and the port. and we went out to do the rescue,” Ellinger said, noting that this happened early afternoon.

After I rescued the guys, (the vessel) was stuck on the sandbank for a couple hours and it left the sand bank, because of the sea condition, it ended up on (Great Bay Beach) …when it got on the sandbank that’s when we were able to take (the crew) off,” Ellinger said.

Meanwhile, Ellinger sought to clarify the status of the vessel, as it was being rumored that a lien was placed on it for debts owed to creditors. “The lien that was placed on the boat was by the cable company, it wasn’t from government. The lien was lifted on the 20th of June,” he said.

Ellinger also clarified rumors that the vessel had damaged undersea fibre optic cables while it was in distress. He disclosed that when the vessel arrived, its anchor dragged, slightly damaging the protection of the fibre optic cables. He stressed that the cables were not damaged and the protection for the cables was eventually repaired.

It appears that ownership and management of the vessel, which Ellinger said is owned by United Shipping Ltd, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands, has been experiencing some financial problems. The vessel has been in St. Maarten waters for seven months and had initially arrived with a crew of 12. Ellinger said crew members have complained of not being paid for months, forcing some of the 12 to leave, with the five that were rescued remaining. “The crew have not been paid for months. No food; deplorable conditions. They have one guy who has been (on the boat) for one year and three months already,” he disclosed.

So, what’s next for the MV Island Scout. “We are in communication with the insurance and management company…to come up with a quick solution to remove the vessel from there,” Ellinger said. “I am hoping to have a positive answer by (Friday August 16).”

Photo caption: Top photo of the roll-on roll-off supply ship grounded on Great Bay Beach at the location of the former Great Bay Beach Hotel. Photo by Andre Huie. Middle photo provided by a follower on social media. Video below filmed by Ship Inspector, Paul G. Ellinger.

