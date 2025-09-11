Tourism Boom or Illusion?

~ Discontent Grows Despite Double-Digit Arrival Growth ~

The Department of Statistics (STAT) has released new figures showing strong growth in St. Maarten’s tourism sector for the second quarter of 2025. According to the report, air arrivals rose 16.9% year-on-year, totaling 209,876 visitors, while cruise passenger arrivals jumped 14% to 236,391 passengers between April and June.

On paper, this is good news. The official narrative describes a “healthy and growing industry” that reaffirms St. Maarten’s position as both a Caribbean air hub and a premier cruise port.

But step onto Front Street, talk to taxi drivers at the cruise terminal, or walk into small shops and tour kiosks, and a very different story emerges.

Disconnect Between Statistics and Street Reality

While tourism officials celebrate percentages and passenger volumes, many small entrepreneurs are openly questioning where the money is actually going.

Taxi drivers complain of long days with fewer paying passengers, even when ships are in port.

Tour operators see bookings concentrated in deals controlled by large cruise lines and international agencies, with little left for local operators.

Shops and restaurants in Philipsburg struggle with declining sales as more cruise passengers stay on board their “floating cities” for food, drinks, and entertainment.

Government coffers continue to face revenue shortfalls, raising questions about how much of this visitor traffic actually translates into tax income.

The common refrain among business owners? “The arrivals are up, but our earnings are down.”

The Illusion of Growth

The methodology changes in how air arrivals are calculated further highlight the fragility of these statistics. For example, STAT had to adjust its 2024 figures by deducting 10% to account for residents, acknowledging inconsistencies in earlier reporting. While the growth percentages sound impressive, they are built on shifting baselines rather than transparent visitor spending data.

Numbers alone don’t tell the story of an economy where everyday operators feel increasingly sidelined.

Tourism for Whom?

The discontent points to a structural issue: tourism growth is not translating into broad-based prosperity.

Larger international players — airlines, cruise companies, and external booking platforms — capture most of the spending.

Local entrepreneurs face high costs, limited access to tourists, and little government support in competing with global brands.

Meanwhile, the government celebrates arrival growth but has yet to demonstrate how this growth helps fund schools, hospitals, or infrastructure.

Conclusion

Yes, St. Maarten has achieved double-digit growth in both air and cruise arrivals. But for many small businesses, taxi drivers, and shopkeepers, it remains a boom without benefits. Until policy shifts focus from arrival numbers to actual visitor spending, fair distribution, and local economic impact, the disconnect between glossy reports and ground reality will continue to widen.

