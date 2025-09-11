World’s Largest Cruise Ship “Star of the Seas” Makes Grand Entrance at Port St. Maarten

Drone photo by Fly4U SXM for StMaartenNews.com.

Philipsburg, St. Maarten — September 11, 2025

PORT ST. MAARTEN — The world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s brand-new Star of the Seas, arrived at Port St. Maarten on Thursday to an enthusiastic welcome. The colossal vessel — widely described as a “floating city” — is on its maiden voyage and made St. Maarten one of its very first ports of call.

A Floating City Comes to Shore

Port officials had been preparing for weeks to host the Star of the Seas, which can carry up to 5,610 guests (double occupancy) and as many as 7,600 passengers at full capacity — plus 2,350 crew members. Measuring roughly 1,196 ft in length and about 248,000 gross tons, the Icon-class mega-ship shares the title of world’s largest cruise ship with her sister, Icon of the Seas. The ship began its inaugural 7-night cruise on August 31 from Port Canaveral, Florida, before calling in Philipsburg.

Onboard, guests find record-setting attractions — a massive waterpark at sea, the enclosed AquaDome with a towering waterfall, seven pools and multiple whirlpools, a surf simulator, zip line, climbing walls, and Broadway-style entertainment — alongside dozens of dining and lounge venues. Despite the size, the ship is also at the cutting edge of sustainability as Royal Caribbean’s third LNG-powered vessel, equipped with waste-heat recovery and shore-power connectivity.

Warm Welcome from Port Officials

“The arrival of this state-of-the-art vessel is a momentous occasion that reaffirms our island’s position as a premier cruise destination in the Caribbean. We’re proud to be among the first ports of call for the Star of the Seas and look forward to a long, successful partnership with Royal Caribbean.” — Alexander Gumbs, CEO, Port St. Maarten Group

Throughout the morning, passengers streamed into town for beach time, shopping and island tours, while port teams coordinated disembarkation and transport. Local drone photographer Fly4U SXM captured spectacular aerials of the ship towering over Great Bay, which we feature in this article.

Mixed Reactions from Local Businesses

Reactions from the business community were mixed. Beach bars and souvenir shops near the port reported brisk activity, but some taxi drivers and independent tour operators said excursion bookings were lower than expected for a vessel of this size — with many visitors opting to explore close to the port or remain onboard to enjoy the ship’s attractions.

“We were excited for a big spending day, but tours were quieter than hoped. It’s still great exposure for the island, and we’ll adjust our offers for the next call.” — A veteran tour guide in Philipsburg

Retailers said foot traffic was strong, though some shoppers appeared to be browsing more than buying. Many businesses plan targeted promotions for future calls to entice mega-ship guests further afield and convert footfall into sales.

Tourism Growth: The Bigger Picture

The ship’s high-profile visit aligns with a broader upswing in St. Maarten’s tourism figures. According to the Department of Statistics (STAT), the island recorded 209,876 airport passenger arrivals in Q2 2025, a 16.9% increase over the same quarter in 2024. Cruise arrivals also rose, with 236,391 cruise passengers in Q2 2025 — up 14% year-on-year. These indicators point to a healthy recovery across both air and cruise segments and underline St. Maarten’s continued pull as a premier port of call.

What It Means for Tour & Activity Providers

Hosting the world’s largest cruise ship showcases St. Maarten’s capacity and helps attract repeat calls from Royal Caribbean and other lines. For local providers, the next step is conversion — turning impressive visitor counts into bookings and spend. Practical moves include:

Creating short, high-value excursions (2–3 hours) tailored to mega-ship call times.

Offering book-now QR codes and contactless payment at the terminal and in town.

Packaging bundled experiences (beach + lunch + transfer) with clear pricing and limited-time offers.

Coordinating with port schedules to time mini cultural showcases in Philipsburg during peak disembarkation windows.

With growth trending up and mega-ships drawing global attention, St. Maarten is well-positioned to convert day-trippers into future stayover visitors — and to spread the benefits of cruise tourism across the island economy.