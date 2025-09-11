Foresee Foundation Announces New Board Appointments and Expands Team

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Foresee Foundation has announced important changes to its Board and program team as part of its continued growth and commitment to community development across St. Maarten and the wider region.

The Foundation is pleased to welcome Felisha Aakster as Secretary and Dwight Williams as Treasurer and Vice-President. Aakster brings years of experience in non-formal education, youth engagement, and program development in St. Maarten, the Dutch Caribbean, and the Netherlands. Williams, with nearly two decades of expertise in the financial sector, currently works as a financial consultant specializing in banking, institutional financing, and accounting policies.

The board is chaired by President Mr. Leonaris Lloyd, who continues to provide strategic guidance and leadership as the Foundation strengthens its governance and operational capacity.

Additionally, the Foundation welcomes Ludmila Duncan as the new Co-Director of the Executive Board. Based in the Netherlands, Duncan will represent Foresee Foundation internationally while supporting St. Maarten’s NGO sector. A former Member of Parliament, community leader, and consultant, she brings an extensive network and expertise that will expand the Foundation’s reach both regionally and globally.

On the program side, Ashma Berkel joins as Office Manager to support the NPOwer program and other initiatives, while Sahar Thomson, a young professional from St. Maarten, steps in as Island Team Lead for the Strengthening Families Together program—a three-year collaboration with Curaçao and Aruba in partnership with Oranje Fonds and Stichting Kinderpostzegels. Thomson will also support digital innovation across several Foresee projects.

The Foundation expressed its gratitude to Rajesh Chintaman, who recently concluded nearly four years of service as Co-Director and Project Team Member, as well as to all former board members who have contributed to the organization’s growth.

With these new appointments and an expanding team of dedicated professionals, the Foresee Foundation is poised to continue its mission of empowering civil society through innovative, inclusive, and impactful programming.

Photo caption: From left to right — Dwight Williams (Treasurer/Vice-President), Jose Verschueren-Sommers (Co-Founder/General Director), Felisha Aakster (Secretary), Sahar Thomson (Island Team Lead, Strengthening Families Together & Digital Innovation), Ludmila Duncan (Co-Director, virtually from the Netherlands), Leonaris Lloyd (President), Ashma Berkel (Office Manager, NPOwer Coordination), Krish Budhrani (Board Member), and Rajesh Chintaman (Former Co-Director & Project Team Member). Not in the picture: Kevin “Suppa” Petrona, a long-time project team member since 2013 involved in nearly all projects.

