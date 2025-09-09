WestJet Plane Removed; St. Maarten’s Airport Reopens After Emergency Hard Landing

~ Final Wrap-Up on WestJet Emergency Landing at SXM Airport ~

Incident Summary and Runway Reopening

PHILIPSBURG, SINT MAARTEN — A WestJet Boeing 737-800 (flight WS2276 from Toronto) suffered a hard landing at St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) on Sunday, September 7, when its right main landing gear collapsed upon touchdown. The aircraft skidded down the runway on its right engine and wing, throwing up sparks and smoke and forcing an immediate airport shutdown. Airport firefighters were alerted at once – “Send fire and rescue,” the cockpit radioed – and rescue crews arrived within about two minutes, swiftly spraying foam on leaking fuel to prevent any fire. All 164 passengers and crew evacuated safely via emergency slides; there were no serious injuries (three people were taken for medical evaluation out of an abundance of caution). With the island airport’s sole runway blocked, several inbound flights had to divert and outbound flights were delayed or canceled. However, by the next day authorities had safely removed the disabled plane, allowing PJIA to resume full operations by early Monday afternoon (shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 8). The airport’s management announced the runway reopening and thanked travelers and stakeholders for their patience during the 24-hour closure, noting that safety inspections had been completed and normal flight schedules could now gradually resume.

Emergency Response Praised for Efficiency

Airport firefighters and emergency crews surround the disabled WestJet 737-800 on the runway, with firefighting foam visible under the right engine at St. Maarten’s PJIA, Sept. 7, 2025. The emergency response to the incident has drawn widespread praise for its swiftness and professionalism. Eyewitnesses described the scene as initially frightening but were impressed by how quickly it was brought under control. “Kudos to the firefighters – they were on point with their work, and everyone was able to get out safely… the response was very well executed,” recalled local plane spotter Paul Ellinger, who watched the landing from nearby. Within moments of the collapse, fire-rescue vehicles were on site blanketing the jet with foam, and airport staff coordinated a calm, orderly evacuation of passengers onto buses bound for the terminal.

One social media viewer, Wolfram Neff, summarized PJIA’s successful handling of the emergency in five key points:

No injuries: All passengers and crew escaped without serious harm, with only a few minor medical precautionary checks needed. Rapid response: Airport fire crews reached the aircraft in roughly 90 seconds. (In fact, reports confirm firefighters were on the scene about 2 minutes after the plane came to a stop.) Fuel leak contained: Firefighters began spraying foam on leaked fuel within 3 minutes of the landing, swiftly neutralizing any fire risk. Passenger care: Airport and government authorities efficiently organized immigration processing, food, and lodging for stranded travelers. Groups were formed separating those who had identification from those who lost documents in the evacuation; officials secured diapers and medicine for infants and ill passengers, and hotels were arranged (with transportation and meal vouchers) so that even those without passports, cash or credit cards were taken care of. By Sunday night, most passengers from the flight had been accommodated at hotels or booked on alternate flights, ensuring no one was left unattended. Aircraft removal: Within 24 hours, the stranded Boeing 737 was safely moved off the runway, despite the logistical challenges. A specialized recovery team and engineers were flown into the neighboring island of Anguilla early Monday and ferried over to St. Maarten to assist with the operation. Remarkably, crews managed to carefully tow the 70-ton aircraft around a curve from the runway onto a taxiway and parking ramp without further incident, clearing the runway for reopening by Monday afternoon.

Commendations and Next Steps

St. Maarten officials and international observers alike have commended the swift and effective management of this aviation emergency. Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina praised the “swift response of the PJIAE Fire Department, PJIAE operations staff, Civil Aviation, emergency services and all stakeholders” who “immediately mobilised to address the situation with professionalism and efficiency”. The Prime Minister emphasized that the safety of travelers and aviation personnel was the highest priority, and he lauded all teams for ensuring that outcome. Grisha Heyliger-Marten, St. Maarten’s Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication, also visited the airport and personally thanked everyone involved in the response. She acknowledged that for many it was the first real-world incident of this magnitude they had faced (rather than a drill) and announced that a full debriefing with all stakeholders will be conducted to “learn lessons and improve protocols” for the future.

The management of Princess Juliana International Airport (operating company PJIAE) issued public statements expressing heartfelt gratitude to the emergency response teams, airport staff, local contractors and international partners for their roles in safely removing the aircraft and restoring operations. Airport officials noted that every measure was taken to resume flights as soon as it was safe, and they reminded passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information following the disruption. The quick reopening of the runway – just about one day after the accident – drew positive attention in aviation circles, given PJIA’s limited resources and the complexity of the recovery.

Meanwhile, investigations into the incident are underway. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is dispatching a team of investigators to assist in determining the exact cause of the hard landing and gear collapse. WestJet, the Canadian airline involved, has stated it is “fully cooperating” with local authorities in the investigation and will provide any information needed. International aviation media outlets have highlighted how efficiently St. Maarten handled the emergency and minimized disruption. By Monday afternoon, with flights taking off and landing at PJIA once again, the consensus was that a potential disaster had been averted through rapid response, coordination, and a bit of Caribbean resourcefulness. Princess Juliana International Airport and government leaders have expressed relief that everyone was safe and pride in the island’s responders – all while vowing to apply the experience to make future operations even safer.

