WestJet Aircraft Suffers Hard Landing at SXM Airport

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – September 7, 2025 – This afternoon, a WestJet Boeing 737-800 arriving from Toronto encountered a serious landing incident at Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM).

At approximately 1:30 PM local time, the aircraft made a hard landing on Runway 10 during its final approach. Video footage from the Maho Beach Cam shows the jet touching down heavily on its right landing gear, which subsequently collapsed. The aircraft skidded along the runway, with its right engine scraping the pavement and producing smoke before coming to a full stop.

Emergency Response

Emergency services at SXM responded within moments of the landing. Fire and rescue crews sprayed fire-retarding foam around the aircraft as a precaution, while the flight crew initiated a full emergency evacuation. Passengers exited the aircraft safely using inflatable slides.

No injuries have been reported among the passengers or crew. All travelers were transported to the terminal building for further evaluation and assistance.

Airport Operations

With the disabled aircraft immobilized on the runway, Princess Juliana International Airport remains closed. Inbound flights are being diverted to alternate airports in the region, while outbound flights have been delayed or canceled until the runway can be cleared and inspected for safety. Airport authorities have stated that normal operations will resume only after the WestJet aircraft is removed and the runway surface has been fully assessed.

Investigation

The Sint Maarten Civil Aviation Authority has opened an investigation into the incident, with support expected from WestJet and Boeing. Investigators will review flight data, maintenance records, and weather conditions to determine the exact cause of the gear collapse.

Statement

WestJet has issued an initial statement thanking the flight and cabin crew for their professionalism in ensuring the safe evacuation of all passengers. The airline has pledged full cooperation with authorities during the investigation.

Developing Story

This is a developing story. StMaartenNews.com will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available from airport officials, WestJet, and the investigation team.

Photo caption: Photo of the Westjet 737 taken from the Facebook page of Mervin Hanley>>>

