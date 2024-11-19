St. Maarten Industry Reps at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show

Share This





















Representatives from Sint Maarten’s marine and yachting sector gathered at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) to strengthen partnerships and explore new opportunities within the industry. Key figures in attendance included Jadira Veen from Commodore Suites Sint Maarten, Valeska Luckert, Managing Director of La Palapa Marina, and Ichel Moeslikan, Caribbean Operations Manager for Acquera Yachting. Photo provided by Jadira Veen.

St. Maarten Marine Leaders Forge New Alliances at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), renowned as the world’s largest in-water boat show, set the stage for a significant gathering of marine industry leaders, including key representatives from St. Maarten’s thriving hospitality, marine and yachting sector. The five-day event, from October 30 to November 3, 2024, sprawling across nearly 90 acres in South Florida, attracted over 100,000 visitors, offering a vibrant platform for networking, innovation, and economic growth.

FLIBS is a beacon in the marine industry, drawing exhibitors from over 50 countries and generating a staggering $1.7 billion in economic impact. The event provides an unparalleled opportunity for industry professionals to connect, explore the latest advancements, and secure lucrative business deals. Attendees navigated seven stunning venues via water taxis and shuttles, immersing themselves in a diverse array of vessels ranging from luxurious superyachts to personal watercraft.

Among the representatives from St. Maarten attending this year’s show were Jadira Veen from Commodore Suites Sint Maarten, Valeska Luckert, Managing Director of La Palapa Marina, and Ichel Moeslikan, Caribbean Operations Manager for Acquera Yachting. See photo above. Their presence underscored St. Maarten’s commitment to strengthening its position in the global marine industry.

As St. Maarten continues to build its reputation as a premier yachting destination, participation in events like FLIBS is vital for fostering growth and innovation. The island’s marine and yachting sector stands poised to leverage these new alliances and opportunities, further cementing its role as a key player in the global maritime industry.

With the successful conclusion of this year’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, St. Maarten’s marine leaders return home with renewed vigor and a wealth of new opportunities to explore, promising a bright future for the island’s marine and yachting community.

For further information about St. Maarten, visit www.stmaarten-info.com.

