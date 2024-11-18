A Flood of Consequences

Share This





















Sunday, St. Maarten found itself drowning—not just in water, but in the stark reality of decades of poor planning, negligence, and outright disregard for sustainable development. Torrential rains have once again exposed the cracks in our overdeveloped island’s infrastructure, leaving homes, businesses, and communities inundated. The question we must ask ourselves is: how many more times will history repeat itself before we see real change?



Flooded streets, impassable roads, and submerged neighborhoods are no longer freak occurrences—they are the new normal. The situation today is not merely an act of nature but a direct consequence of human failure. The evidence is all around us: a front wall of a hillside mansion, possibly constructed in violation of the hillside policy, crumbled when its foundation gave way, taking its prideful facade with it. Why? Because the absence of a proper retaining wall made it an accident waiting to happen.

The flooding today is not just water—it’s a wake-up call. The ponds and mangroves, St. Maarten’s natural defenses, were designed by nature to act as catchment areas. Yet time and time again, these precious ecosystems have been bulldozed, drained, or filled to make way for “progress.” We pour concrete over our future and then act surprised when disaster strikes.



The St. Maarten Pride Foundation has warned us for two decades about the dangers of deforestation, hillside excavation, and the destruction of natural buffers. Their message has largely fallen on deaf ears. The result? Floodwaters that sweep away not just homes and vehicles but also the hope that we might someday get this right.

And yet, we continue to ignore the basics. Maintenance of critical infrastructure is neglected. Roads, like Welgelegen Road, remain treacherous, their issues unresolved until tragedy strikes. Why do we wait until it’s too late? Is it truly that difficult to prioritize safety and sustainability over political expediency and short-term gain?



We cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the consequences of poor planning and irresponsible development. Every flooded home, every destroyed business, every crumbled hillside is a reminder of what happens when we fail to act.

The government, particularly the Ministry of VROMI, must take responsibility. It’s time for action, not excuses. Enforce the hillside policy. Protect what remains of our natural defenses. Invest in proper zoning and sustainable infrastructure. Hold those who cut corners and sign off on disastrous permits accountable.



The people of St. Maarten deserve better. They deserve leaders who care more about the island’s future than lining their pockets or appeasing developers. They deserve a government that plans for the next generation, not just the next election.

If we don’t change course now, the floods of today will seem minor compared to the disasters that await. St. Maarten cannot afford to sink any further—literally or figuratively.



