Sint Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport Recommissioned

Washington D.C., November 14, 2024 – Sint Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport officially reopened today, following extensive rehabilitation after the airport was destroyed by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The destruction of the airport, a key connection hub for neighboring countries, severely impacted local revenue on the tourism-dependent island. The airport terminal reconstruction was financed through $92 million from the World Bank-managed Sint Maarten Reconstruction, Resilience and Recovery Trust Fund, comprising a grant from the Government of the Netherlands and a $50 million loan from the European Investment Bank. The initiative was facilitated by on-lending agreements between the Government of St Maarten and the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company’s own funds.

The refurbishment has restored the airport’s operating capacity to pre-hurricane levels and enhanced the resilience and quality of service provided by this critical infrastructure. This new airport will boost local business opportunities through tourism and travel, promoting economic resilience.

“The recommissioning of the Princess Juliana International Airport marks a major milestone in Sint Maarten’s recovery journey,” said Lilia Burunciuc, World Bank Director for the Caribbean. “This critical infrastructure will stimulate economic growth, facilitate tourism, and enhance regional connectivity.”

Reconstruction focused on airport terminals and facilities, the installation of resilient and energy-efficient systems and enhanced safety and security measures. The new airport also features replaced and upgraded equipment, including passenger boarding bridges, self-service baggage drop and baggage handling systems, security screening euipment, and digital signage.

Dr. Luc Mercelina, Prime Minister of Sint Maarten said, “The Princess Juliana International Airport stands as a symbol of Sint Maarten’s resilience and pride. Her remarkable restoration doesn’t just open doors for more visitors to experience our vibrant island; it unlocks new business opportunities and strengthens our ties across the region, enhancing connectivity and making travel more seamless with our neighboring islands”. He added, “This is more than an airport – it’s the gateway to Sint Maarten’s boundless potential.”

The finishing of the arrival hall in October 2024, marked the completion of the rehabilitation project. The reconstruction process was accompanied by extensive stakeholder consultation and awareness building to ensure Sint Maarteners were aware of changes, delays and the project’s progression.

The EIB’s support for the reconstruction of Sint Maarten’s airport embodies the ‘build back better’ approach, enhancing its resilience to extreme weather events, which are unfortunately becoming stronger due to climate change. We’re very optimistic that the renovated airport will contribute to the economic growth on Sint Maarten,” said European Investment Bank Vice-President Robert de Groot.

Contacts:

World Bank:

In the Caribbean: Penny Bowen, + 1 (876) 861-2468, pbowen@worldbankgroup.org

In Washington: Yuri Szabo Yamashita, +1 (202) 948-5341, yszaboyamashita@worldbankgroup.org

European Investment Bank:

Allar Tankler, +352 691 285 796, a.tankler@eib.org

Learn more about European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialized arm dedicated to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnership within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions, and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.