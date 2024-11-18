Governor Baly receives final report from formateur L. Mercelina

Share This





















HARBOUR VIEW, PHILIPSBURG — On November, 2024, His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten received the final report from formateur L. Mercelina on the formation of his second government.

The formateur has accepted the commission to form a new government which has the support of a majority in Parliament comprised of the fractions of URSM, DP, PFP and SAM. The new government consists of Ministers who are committed to the promotion of the wellbeing of Sint Maarten. It will conceive of a government program after the swearing in of the new ministers.

Candidates for the various portfolios have been vetted based on the pertinent regulations regulating the pre-screening of candidates before nomination and the faithful application of these norms, as has been the standing and official practice since the achievement of country status by Sint Maarten in 2010. The formateur has nominated the following persons who based on the results of these screenings are to be appointed by H.E. the Governor of Sint Maarten:

Mr. Luc F. E. Mercelina, Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs; Mr. Richenel S.J. Brug, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour; Ms. Nathalie M. Tackling, Minister of Justice; Ms. Marinka J. Gumbs, Minister of Finance; Mrs. Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication; Mr. Patrice T. Gumbs, Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure; Ms. Melissa D. Gumbs, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports; Ms. Gracita R. Arrindell, Minister Plenipotentiary.

The Governor aims to schedule the appointment and swearing in of the ministers at the earliest possible date