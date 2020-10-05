Former Minister Gibson among recipients of excessive payments from ENNIA

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG – The petition attorneys Karina Keizer and Sabine Altena submitted to the court in Curacao on behalf of insurance company ENNIA alleges that three St. Maarteners benefited excessively from questionable payments made by ENNIA Caribe Holding (ECH): Andy Wescot, the son of parliamentarian Sarah Wescot-Williams, former Minister of Finance Richard Gibson Sr. and Clarence Derby, the managing director of The Towers in Mullet Bay.

According to the petition, ENNIA made excessive payments to people who were not employed by the company.

