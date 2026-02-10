NA MPs press Finance Minister on 2025 budget amendments

Advertisement

PHILIPSBURG — Questions surrounding the long-awaited 2025 budget amendments dominated Monday’s continuation of Parliament’s Central Committee meeting, with National Alliance (NA) Members of Parliament Egbert Doran and Ardwell Irion using the discussion on tax reform to raise broader concerns about government finances, legislative planning and fiscal transparency.

MP Doran opened the round of questioning by pressing Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs for clarity on when Parliament can expect the revised 2025 budget. Doran noted that legislators require updated financial information to properly evaluate new tax measures and to fulfill their oversight responsibilities. He stressed that as the country moves further into 2026, uncertainty about the amendment continues to create challenges for Parliament’s work.

Although the agenda focused primarily on amendments to formal tax legislation, Monday’s meeting underscored concerns surrounding budget management and legislative priorities. THe two NA MPs reiterated that without a finalized budget amendment, Parliament is being asked to debate fiscal reforms without a clear picture of the government’s current financial position.

Doran questioned whether continued expenditures without an approved adjustment to the national budget could raise concerns about compliance with financial regulations. He urged the minister to provide a concrete timeline for submitting the amendment and emphasized the importance of transparency in maintaining public trust.

Fellow NA MP Ardwell Irion raised additional questions, shifting focus toward the broader fiscal framework underpinning the proposed tax reforms. Irion asked how the legislative changes align with updated revenue projections and whether the government has adequately assessed the financial impact of the reforms in light of evolving economic conditions. He also questioned the sequencing of legislative priorities, arguing that Parliament should have access to updated budget figures before advancing significant tax measures.

While Chairlady Sarah Wescot-Williams confirmed a quorum of eight MPs at the opening of the meeting, no other MPs posed questions to Finance Minister Gumbs. It was MP Irion, former Minister of Finance, who stressed that tax policy changes must be balanced against the country’s broader economic recovery and the need to maintain stability for businesses and residents.

The meeting formed part of Central Committee deliberations on a draft National Ordinance revising formal tax law, which proposes amendments to several existing tax regulations, including income tax, wage tax, profit tax, succession tax and enforcement procedures. The legislative package aims to modernize tax administration and strengthen compliance mechanisms, though MPs from various factions have indicated they require more detailed information before proceeding.

Finance Minister Gumbs responded that Parliament had previously been informed by letter about the status of the 2025 budget amendment and indicated that further correspondence would be sent addressing not only the amendment but also preparations for the 2026 and 2027 budgets. She acknowledged the concerns raised by MPs and said the ministry is working to finalize the necessary documentation to provide Parliament with a clearer financial overview.

Gumbs also noted that advisory input remains an important component of the legislative process. The Social Economic Council (SER) has been involved in reviewing aspects of the draft legislation. MP Irion raised questions about whether additional feedback from the SER or other institutions might be required before the law proceeds to the next stage.

MP Irion also raised concerns about the timing of legislative initiatives, suggesting that Parliament is currently juggling multiple complex dossiers without sufficient supporting information. He argued that clearer coordination between ministries could help streamline the legislative agenda and reduce delays.

Gumbs indicated that she is preparing detailed written responses to questions raised during both the initial and follow-up rounds of the Central Committee meeting. According to the minister, travel commitments may affect scheduling, but she expects to return to Parliament with comprehensive answers within approximately two weeks.

Chairlady of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams emphasized the importance of maintaining a structured legislative process, particularly when dealing with measures that could have long-term fiscal implications.

