Xavier Lédée: From local roots to the Presidency of Saint-Barthélemy

From our St. Barths Correspondent

Xavier Lédée is serving as President of the Collectivité territoriale of Saint-Barthélemy since March 2022, marking a generational shift in the island’s political leadership. He succeeded Bruno Magras, who had dominated local politics for decades, ushering in a new chapter for the French overseas collectivity.

Born in 1980, in Saint-Barthélemy, Lédée left the island at age 14 to finish his high school education in France. He returned to St. Barth and went to Boston for half a year to study English, then returned to Paris for his MBA in accounting.

Lédée spent part of his early professional life abroad. After working in Paris as a recruitment consultant, he returned to his home island in 2005. He went on to work at the Compagnie Commerciale du Port Franc (CPPF), where he was responsible for accounting until 2020. His entry into politics came in 2012, when he was elected as a territorial councillor.

Lédée credits his political beginnings to former president Bruno Magras, whom he approached in 2012 with an interest in public service. Magras agreed to include him on his electoral list, giving him his first opportunity to participate in local governance. Despite later political differences, Lédée says the two maintained a respectful and ongoing dialogue, one that continues to this day.

Politics, Lédée says, was deeply rooted in his upbringing, even if he did not initially envision himself becoming president. His father served as a conseiller général, representing Saint-Barthélemy within the Guadeloupe departmental structure. Only later did Lédée discover that his grandfather and great-grandfather had also been mayors of the island. Growing up in a household where political developments in France and Saint-Barthélemy were closely followed helped shape his interest in public affairs.

By 2017, Lédée decided to lead his own electoral list, Unis pour Saint-Barthélemy. Although naturally reserved, he found that public debate and campaigning suited him more than he expected. He recalls his first public meeting in Anticayes—a coastal neighborhood between Gustavia and Saint-Jean—as a turning point. Despite initial stress and uncertainty, the meeting went smoothly, reinforcing his conviction that politics was the right path for him.

Lédée rejects the notion that political life is primarily a sacrifice. While acknowledging the demands it places on personal and family life, he believes public office must be driven by commitment and genuine interest. As president, he notes, residents approach him everywhere with questions and concerns, from building permits to public services. “If you don’t like being a public figure, you are not fit for the job,” he says, adding that resilience is essential in a role where decisions are frequently scrutinized.

As president, Lédée has focused on transparency, equal opportunity, and strict adherence to rules and regulations. He emphasizes that governance on Saint-Barthélemy requires balancing local priorities with national French regulations, a process that often makes decision-making more complex than it appears from the outside. According to Lédée, clarity and consistency are essential, even when decisions are unpopular or misunderstood.

One major project under his leadership is the reconstruction of the Gustavia hospital. In April 2025, the Territorial Council approved the principle of the project during a general commission meeting. Working closely with hospital management, the Collectivité validated a retro-planning that foresees the start of construction in October 2026.

The reconstruction project aims to modernize healthcare services on Saint-Barthélemy in line with clearly identified needs. Planned upgrades include the return of dialysis services to the island, the creation of a minor surgery unit, a perinatal care center, dedicated facilities for patients with cognitive disorders, additional consultation rooms, and housing for medical staff. At the same time, several improvements are already underway, including upgrades to the emergency department, the modernization of fire safety systems, and the installation of an on-site oxygen generator.

According to Lédée, the complexity of the project lies in overlapping responsibilities. Healthcare is governed by the French state, while environmental standards, urban planning rules, and construction regulations also apply at the local level. “You have to take everything into account,” he said, “and you don’t always have the time to explain every detail.”

Asked how his administration keeps the public informed, Lédée explained that he closely follows the electoral program presented to voters. “All of our promises to the community are listed in a spreadsheet with a timeline,” he said. “I regularly review it to see how far we’ve come and what still needs to be done.” With more than a year remaining in his term, Lédée estimates that between 65 and 75 percent of the administration’s goals have already been completed or are currently in progress.

He also stressed the importance of listening to opposing viewpoints. “Just because we won the election doesn’t mean we should dismiss all ideas from the opposition,” he said.

Communicating government actions remains a challenge, however. Saint-Barthélemy has limited media outlets, with only one weekly newspaper and no local television or dedicated news radio stations. As a result, the Collectivité relies heavily on social media to reach residents. “We try to communicate our achievements as much as possible,” Lédée said. “It’s not always easy, but we are continuously working to improve how we share information and make it as accessible as possible to the public.”

In 2024, the Collectivité of Saint-Barthélemy launched its own mobile application to improve access to public information. The app is free to download and is available at Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad under the name Saint-Barthélemy (by Collectivité de Saint-Barthélemy). Google Play / Android devices can also install the app

Article & Photos by Erwin Dormoy

