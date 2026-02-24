KPSM Team Intensifies Street-Level Enforcement during last week operations

Advertisement

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is sending a clear message: enforcement is active, visible, and ongoing. Over the past week, the Action Team conducted a series of targeted operations across multiple districts, combining traffic controls, preventative searches, and rapid response to an armed threat — reinforcing KPSM’s commitment to keeping Sint Maarten’s roads and communities safe.

On Wednesday, officers deployed to the Maho area with a focus on traffic compliance and order. In a welcome sign of progress, no vehicles were found parked in the designated “No Parking Zone” — a direct result of sustained enforcement efforts and a testament to the impact of consistent policing.

Despite this positive outcome, serious concerns remain about the conduct of certain double-decker bus drivers. Several drivers demonstrated an unwillingness to comply with traffic regulations, particularly in situations where police were not immediately visible. KPSM will not tolerate selective compliance. Going forward, offending bus drivers will face fines and on-the-spot inspections under the Road Traffic Ordinance.

The Action Team also responded to a serious incident in which a man allegedly assaulted another individual and threatened a woman with a firearm before fleeing the scene on foot. Acting on dispatch intelligence, the Action Team coordinated immediately with the responding patrol unit and developed a tactical approach to safely apprehend the armed and potentially dangerous suspect. Upon arrival, the suspect had already left the area and could not be located despite a thorough search of the surroundings. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

During this period, KPSM recorded the following enforcement actions:

75 vehicles checked under the Road Traffic Ordinance, 20 vehicles subjected to preventative search, 32 individuals subjected to preventative frisking, and 6 scooters checked.

