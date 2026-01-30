MPs walk out of Parliament during heated debate on Fire and Ambulance crisis

Advertisement

~ Motion of Disapproval Demands Urgent Action on Prolonged Fire and Ambulance Go-Slow ~

PHILIPSBURG — Parliamentary deliberations on the escalating crisis involving fire and ambulance personnel ended abruptly on Thursday when Members of Parliament walked out of the House, citing frustration over the lack of progress and the continued absence of firm commitments from government. Firefighters and ambulance workers observing the meeting from the public tribune followed suit, leaving the chamber in a visible show of solidarity.

The meeting was requested by National Alliance (NA) MPs Egbert Doran, Ardwell Irion and Darryl York, United People’s (UP) party MPs Omar Ottley and Francisco Lacroes, and Nation, Opportunity and Wealth (NOW) party MP Lyndon Lewis. It was convened to address unresolved labor issues affecting emergency services. In the absence of Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Dr. Luc Mercelina, Deputy Prime Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten appeared to answer questions, alongside Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) Richinel Brug.

National Alliance MP Darryl York questioned the very purpose of the meeting, arguing that it could not yield meaningful results without the Prime Minister’s direct involvement or a signed agreement with the unions. “I don’t find this meeting making any sense right now,” York said. While acknowledging the Deputy Prime Minister’s presence, he stressed that she had not been involved in prior negotiations. “I don’t see how posing any questions to her today will bring any fruitful result.”

York pointed out that mediation between government and unions remains ongoing and that no commitment letter has been signed. “We don’t even have a result to be able to deliberate here today,” he said. “Why are we here today?” He warned that the continued stalemate threatens national interests, citing delays in permits and the reliance on emergency services for major events such as Carnival and the Heineken Regatta.

Fellow National Alliance MP Ardwell Irion echoed those concerns, stating that the matter should have been resolved in 2025 and incorporated into Budget 2025. “The delay now will cause even more issues, especially when it comes to retroactive payments,” Irion said, noting that the country is still without an approved 2026 budget. He urged transparency toward fire and ambulance personnel, suggesting that payments were unlikely to materialize before the third quarter of the year.

Turning to the Deputy Prime Minister, Irion said she currently has the authority to bring the matter to an immediate conclusion. “Sign the agreement and then we will have no more meetings pertaining to this,” he said, warning that further delays would be “detrimental for the country.”

United People’s party MP Francisco Lacroes delivered an emotional address. Referring to a personal experience, Lacroes described how his godson’s grandfather had been revived on three separate occasions by ambulance personnel. “He has now passed, but without them it would have happened a long time ago,” he said. He questioned how government could expect young people to join the emergency services under the current conditions. “How can I encourage anyone to become a fireman or part of the ambulance department?” Lacroes asked.

Lacroes warned that Parliament could not remain passive while the situation deteriorates. While stopping short of a no-confidence motion, he announced the tabling of a motion of disapproval, stating that accountability could no longer be avoided. The motion holds Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Dr. Luc Mercelina politically and legally responsible for the Fire Department and Ambulance Services, accusing him of prolonged inaction, failure to honor commitments to unions, and refusal to properly compensate personnel who have worked for years under incorrect salary scales.

“The persistent lack of coordination and timely support has negatively affected service delivery and significantly diminished public trust in government,” Lacroes said, warning that public safety and the country’s tourism sector remain at risk. The motion, co-signed by MPs Lyndon Lewis and Omar Ottley, calls on the Prime Minister to urgently resolve the matter and return to Parliament within six weeks with a full update.

“I hope that the message is clear,” Lacroes said. “We are not happy with the way things are going. We will not sit back and watch while nothing is happening.”

Parliament Chair Sarah Wescot-Williams subsequently announced that the meeting would be adjourned until Monday, expressing the expectation that Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina would then be present to respond to the outstanding questions and address the motion.

However, MPs immediately called for a roll call. With only five members remaining in the chamber, quorum was lost. MPs then left the floor, effectively ending the meeting and underscoring the mounting political pressure on government to take decisive action as the crisis affecting emergency services remains unresolved.

