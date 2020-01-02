Melanie Choisy joins St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF)

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — As of January 2020, the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) will consist of a full team of dynamic young women, with twenty-nine-year-old Melanie Choisy joining the social development agency.

Choisy, a well-known St. Martiner, will be joining the Fund as the new Program and Development Manager. In her new role, Choisy will serve as SMDF’s primary liaison with local non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

As SMDF’s newest staff member, Choisy will be bringing her numerous years of working throughout St. Maarten’s NGO community. Since graduating from the University of Miami with a Bachelors of Arts degrees in International Development and another in Latin American & Caribbean Studies in 2012, Melanie has been active in community development. Upon returning to St. Maarten in 2012, she began volunteering with Be the Change Foundation which was established by her aunt Erika Cannegieter. In January 2015, she assumed the role of President of the foundation, working to highlight the work of NGOs. In addition to her efforts with Be the Change Foundation, Choisy has also served as a Project Manager for SXM Doet since December 2014.

In its search of a Program and Development Manager, SMDF published a vacancy for the position and both Makhicia Brooks and Keith Franca were elated that Melanie had elected to apply. After reviewing some 15 applications, Choisy stood out as the strongest candidate. “Through her works with various organizations, overall commitment to community, open nature and her bright energy, we are certain that Melanie will be able to follow her passion for community work at SMDF.