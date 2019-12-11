Somersall meets with the World Sustainable Fund to discuss solutions for Sint Maarten

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG/THE HAGUE — Although out of function, Michael Somersall, former Deputy Minister of Plenipotentiary for the Sint Maarten Christian Party, SMCP, in The Hague, The Netherlands, is still busy working on finding solutions for the many problems facing the island of Sint Maarten.

Somersall got in contact with the World Sustainable Fund, WSF, through a friend and brother of the church he attends in The Hague. He met with the team of WSF, lead by Emile van Essen, to discuss the rebuilding progress, challenges and future plans of Sint Maarten. The organization’s main goal is to create the world we need together by transforming lives, work, social structures and economics to the benefit of all. Gaining a triple win for planet, people and profit.

During the meeting a variety of topics were discussed with an emphasis on:

Green energy

Waste Management

ITC support for Tax Reform and Compliance

Senior citizen housing and home repairs

Special healthcare services for cancer and diabetes

Food security

Somersall said that the meeting was very fruitful and great solutions were tabled. “It was wonderful sitting at a table with likeminded people, formulating tangible solutions to fix critical issues that is now plaguing the country.” Somersall continued. “I always believe that where there is a will, there is a way. The solutions are there. All we need is political will and political courage to execute. I am grateful for WSF for reaching out and having Sint Maarten at heart.”