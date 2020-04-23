Government’s intends to buy BTP-building for $4.7 million dollars

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG – The draft 2020 budget contains a remarkable line item that reveals the government’s intention to purchase the building of Bureau Telecommunication and Post on Cannegieter Street for 8 million guilders (almost $4.7 million). That is close to $2 million below the price BTP paid for the building to contractor Carl Critchlow on February 11, 2013.

The intended purchase appears in the draft budget on a list of capital investment priorities for the coming years.

Why the government plans to buy the building is unclear.

