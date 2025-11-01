‘4 Islands One Escape’ Initiative Launched at St. Maarten Tourism Bureau in Partnership with Regional Tourism Authorities & Makana

~ 4 Islands One Escape – Embark on the Ultimate Caribbean Adventure! ~

PHILIPSBURG — The Caribbean welcomes a bold new chapter in regional tourism with the launch of “4 Islands, One Escape,” a seamless island-hopping experience designed to showcase the rich diversity and unity of the region.

This major initiative was launched on Friday, October 31, at the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau – with King Vers serving as the Master of Ceremony, through an unprecedented collaborative partnership with regional tourism authorities including Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, St. Maarten and St. Martin.

Following the successful launch, delegates embarked on an ensuing promotional trip to Saba and Statia; where the delegation was greeted with official welcomes, as well as, a regional launch event in St. Kitts to celebrate this multi-destination tourism program.

Travelers can now discover five unique destinations on one unforgettable journey on the Makana:

St. Kitts – vibrant charm and laid-back island elegance,

Nevis – Enchants with a rare blend of luxury, tranquility, and authenticity; an exclusive escape without the crowds,

Saba – untouched natural beauty and pristine landscapes,

Statia (St. Eustatius) – rich, historical soul and cultural heritage,

St. Maarten & St. Martin – a mecca of entertainment, duty-free shopping and culinary delights!

Together, these islands weave a story of adventure, authenticity, and connection, delivering the Caribbean like never before.

A Model of Regional Collaboration

“4 Islands One Escape” is more than an initiative, it’s a groundbreaking collaborative movement. Spearheaded by six tourism authorities, this major initiative is supported by Makana Ferry as the dedicated connectivity partner, and powered by both public and private sector partners including accommodations, tour operators, and booking platforms. At the heart of the project, Duo Brandits, a Statia-based marketing and communications agency, played a key role in developing the concept and guiding its coordination alongside the tourism partners.

“4 Islands – One Escape” represents the future of Caribbean tourism, with value-added packages that allow travelers to explore and experience each unique destination. From boutique inns to full-service resorts, the program is supported by a diverse network of hospitality partners who provide travelers with exceptional lodging and immersive experiences on every island.

Participating hotels and accommodations include:

St. Kitts: Koi Resort, Liamuiga Farms, Marriott St. Kitts, Sugar Bay Club, Sunset Reef,

Nevis: Golden Rock Inn, The Hamilton Beach Villas, Montpelier Nevis, Mount Nevis Hotel,

Saba: The Cottage Club and more to follow,

Statia: Cattleya Flor Hotel, Golden Rock Resort, Papaya Inn, Talk of the Town, Quill Gardens,

St. Maarten: Alicia’s Inn, Commodore Suites, Holland House Beach Hotel, Sapphire Beach Club, Seaview Beach Hotel,

St. Martin: Hotel La Plantation, Palm Court, St. Martin Beach Hotel, St. Martin Sotheby’s Realty.

For small islands inter-island connectivity is not just important, it’s essential. This unprecedented partnership strengthens transit links, expands visitor opportunities, and creates a more vibrant and resilient tourism ecosystem.

Meeting the Demand for Authentic Travel through Island-Hopping

Today’s travelers crave immersive, flexible, and personalized experiences. “4 Islands One Escape” delivers just that, unlocking the excitement of island-hopping while combining the unique offerings of each destination. By uniting strengths, the islands diversify their tourism products, extend visitor stays, and stimulate local economies.

“This initiative is proof of what’s possible when we move beyond borders,” said representatives of the various tourism boards. “By working together as one Caribbean family, we not only enhance the visitor experience but also strengthen the ties that bind our islands together.”

A Blueprint for the Future

The initiative is expected to:

Offer multi-destination travel experiences

Boost regional visitor numbers

Encourage longer stays

Drive local economic impact

Showcase the power of Caribbean collaboration!

The official platform, MakanaEscape.com, is now live, offering travelers everything they need to plan their journey across the islands, with more adventures to come.

Furthermore, this partnership is proudly supported by The Vacation Connection, the designated Trinidad-based travel agency, which is carefully curating a series of affordable travel packages across the participating destinations. Therefore, “4 Islands – One Escape” is being promoted within each destination, and also, throughout the Caribbean and to global audiences, showcasing the Caribbean’s diversity, connectivity and extensive reach by unifying forces. Through this unique, comprehensive collaboration, we aim to redefine intra-regional travel while enriching and enhancing our collective tourism offerings.

About 4 Islands One Escape

In summary, 4 Islands One Escape is a joint tourism initiative by the destinations of St. Kitts & Nevis, Saba, Statia, St. Maarten and St. Martin, with support from Makana Ferry, Duo Brandits, Alena Media, and key public-private sector partners. It redefines regional connectivity and delivers a fresh take on Caribbean travel through the distinct participating islands, into one seamless adventure.

Publisher’s Note: StMaartenTours.sx is the selected Activities & Tours Provider on St. Maarten for the 4 Islands One Escape program. Visit the official platform at MakanaEscape.com for more information and how to contact us to book an island tour, helicopter sightseeing tour or many of the (water) activities on the island.

Want to tour Sint Maarten/Saint Martin? Book a tour online with StMaartenTours.sx

