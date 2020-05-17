St. Maarten Weather Updates & Forecasts

Share This





















St. Maarten Weather Forecast: Sunday to Tuesday

DATE ISSUED: Saturday, May 16, 2020 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Sunday evening (18:00 LST) May 17, 2020

WEATHER:

Tonight through Sunday morning: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

The remainder of Sunday: Partly cloudy with brief passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: Tonight through Sunday evening: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS: Lingering moisture associated with a recent, weak low-level trough will cause a few isolated showers during the early part of this forecast period. Thereafter, limited shower activity will prevail while the Atlantic high-pressure system maintains a gentle to moderate wind flow across the region. Seas will remain moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Monday evening: Partly cloudy with a few passing showers possible.

3-DAY FORECAST

SATELITE IMAGES

Click here for the satellite images loop>>>