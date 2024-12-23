SXM Airport named StMaartenNews.com’s Entity of the Year 2024

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — StMaartenNews.com is proud to announce Princess Juliana International Airport – SXM Airport – as the recipient of our Entity of the Year 2024 award in the positive. This recognition celebrates the airport’s incredible resilience, transformative reconstruction efforts, and its unwavering role as a cornerstone of St. Maarten’s tourism-based economy.

A Story of Resilience and Reconstruction

SXM Airport’s journey to this recognition has been nothing short of extraordinary. Following the devastating hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017, the airport was left in ruins. Despite the immense challenges, SXM Airport has risen from hurricane debris to reestablish itself once again as one of the premier gateways in the northeastern Caribbean. The monumental efforts of the airport’s management, staff, construction teams, and stakeholders deserve commendation.

The airport’s reconstruction, which culminated in the opening of its newly renovated terminal, is a testament to the dedication and hard work of all involved. “A project of this magnitude and its success story could only be possible by having the best people at the table. One for the books,” said SXM Airport CEO Brian Mingo in a heartfelt acknowledgment of the effort put into the project.

A Vital Economic Lifeline

As the lifeblood of St. Maarten’s economy, SXM Airport plays an indispensable role in supporting the island’s tourism industry. By facilitating the arrival and departure of millions of passengers annually, the airport ensures the continuous flow of visitors essential to the local economy. It also serves as a vital hub for neighboring islands, enhancing connectivity and regional development.

Recognition Beyond Borders

SXM Airport’s accomplishments have not gone unnoticed. In December 2024, it was honored as the Caribbean Airport of the Year by the Caribbean Travel Awards 2025. The publication praised the airport’s sparkling, well-designed facilities, stating: “It’s been a long time coming for Princess Juliana International Airport, but the result is worth the wait.” This recognition highlights the airport’s remarkable transformation and its status as a prominent Caribbean air hub.

A Royal Seal of Approval

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix, former Queen of the Netherlands, had the honor of opening the newly reconstructed terminal, dubbed “The Princess,” during a rebranding campaign that showcased the airport’s progress. This momentous occasion marked a significant milestone in the airport’s journey, reflecting the collaborative efforts of all involved.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite the lack of political and financial support from the government of St. Maarten, SXM Airport achieved its reconstruction goals through funding provided by The Netherlands via the NRPB trust fund managed by the World Bank and the European Investment Bank. This highlights the resilience and determination of the airport’s leadership in overcoming obstacles to ensure the success of the project.

An Award for All Stakeholders

StMaartenNews.com’s Entity of the Year 2024 award is not just a recognition of the airport itself but also a tribute to the collective efforts of its management, staff, and all stakeholders involved in the rebuilding process. Their dedication ensured that regular passenger operations continued seamlessly alongside reconstruction efforts, a feat worthy of celebration.

Looking Ahead

As St. Maarten continues to rebuild and strengthen its position as a premier Caribbean destination, SXM Airport’s success story serves as an inspiring example of what can be achieved through resilience, collaboration, and vision. StMaartenNews.com congratulates Princess Juliana International Airport and all those who contributed to this remarkable achievement.

SXM Airport stands as a shining beacon of hope, progress, and excellence – a real Princess – truly deserving of the title Entity of the Year 2024.

Award Sponsor: AIRSTMAARTEN

